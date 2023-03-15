6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community feedback leads to new layout options for Highway 169 in Garrison

The 2025 project will improve access and traffic flow; reduce congestion; improve ride quality and drainage; and increase motorist and pedestrian safety, MnDOT reported.

Map of road by Garrison
The project is planned for 2025. It reduces Highway 169 from four lanes to two lanes through the city of Garrison and proposes a roundabout at Highway 18, Highway 169 and Monroe Street.
Contributed / MnDOT District 3
By Dispatch staff report
March 15, 2023 04:57 AM

GARRISON — The Minnesota Department of Transportation revised project concepts for improvements on Highway 169 in response to input from Garrison’s residents and businesses.

The updated layout considers changes to the proposed concept that addresses what the MnDOT project team heard during the Nov. 30, 2022, public meeting. The new concept shifts the proposed roundabout at Highway 18 and Highway 169 to the north and provides access to Monroe Street.

The revised layout adds a dedicated northbound acceleration lane on Highway 169 for motorists turning left from Crow Wing County Road 26. It also reduces Highway 169 from four lanes to two lanes from County Road 26 through the city limits — one lane each direction. These changes will reduce motorists’ speed, discourage weaving and passing, and improve safety as they approach and depart the city of Garrison, MnDOT reported.

The public may view the latest layout and alternatives on the project webpage at www.dot.state.mn.us/d3/projects/garrison .

Map of Highway 169 in Garrison
The updated layout considers changes to the proposed concept that addresses what the Minnesota Department of Transporation project team heard during the Nov. 30, 2022, public meeting.<br/>
Contributed / MnDOT

The project will reconstruct the highway, install new storm sewer, update or add pedestrian sidewalk and approaches, upgrade lighting, and a roundabout is proposed at the intersection of Highway 169, Highway 18 and Monroe Street. County Road 26, south of Highway 18 in Garrison and north of Highway 18 to Pike Avenue, will be resurfaced. Other work will reconfigure turn lanes at County Road 26 and replace or repair culverts. There is a current study in process to identify repair options for the St. Alban’s Bay historic culvert. Plans call for an upgrade to the guardrail.

The proposed project will reconstruct or resurface 5 miles of Highway 169 from south of Garrison at the Crow Wing County Road 26 intersection to Pike Avenue. The 2025 project will improve access and traffic flow; reduce congestion; improve ride quality and drainage; and increase motorist and pedestrian safety, MnDOT reported. Preliminary design and environmental review are currently in progress.

More information about roundabouts is available online at www.dot.state.mn.us/roundabouts/ .

For more information, visit the project webpage or contact Eric Schiller, project development manager, at eric.schiller@state.mn.us or 218-821-6552.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

