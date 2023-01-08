99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Community invited to join CLC music groups

The groups are open to musicians of any skill.

CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Central Lakes College banner.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
January 08, 2023 04:57 AM
BRAINERD — Community members are invited to join one of the 11 music ensembles through the Central Lakes College Music Department.

Ensembles meet during the day and the evenings, and they are open to anyone of any skill level, including CLC students, post-secondary option students, high school musicians, all-state musicians, community music enthusiasts and retired musicians. Whether musicians are serious or novice, returning to the craft or learning a secondary instrument, places are available.

All musicians will be invited (but not required) to tour Spain, France and Italy at the conclusion of the academic year. More information is available at bit.ly/3Gf4kW8 .

Those interested in joining an ensemble can contact Director Jonathan Laflamme at jonathan.laflamme@clcmn.edu or 218-855-8215.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

