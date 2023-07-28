Community invited to sing in homecoming choir concert

BRAINERD — As Brainerd Public Schools celebrates its 150th anniversary, John Erickson wants to create a new tradition.

And he wants to do it through music.

An archivist at Brainerd Public Schools, Erickson said he began formulating the idea for a community concert while listening to Brainerd High School choir director Brian Stubbs talk about the power of vocal music at the last spring choir concert.

Set for 7 p.m. Sept. 30 during homecoming week, the Coming Home Concert, Erickson said, is an opportunity for whoever wants to come together and sing to do so. Stubbs will direct the group, with high school choir students leading the ensemble.

The concert will take place at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, giving anyone who wants to sing a state-of-the-art venue and large stage to do so.

“It’s an opportunity to bring people of diverse backgrounds and perspectives together in one place for one purpose to create beautiful music for others to hear,” Erickson said. “... It really doesn’t matter if people can sing. … If you just love singing, and you can’t sing worth a darn, come. Get on stage.”

Guest conductors are also slated to make appearances, including Craig Arnold, a BHS graduate and nationally renowned director who now works with the Manhattan Chorale in New York City. Arnold will be inducted into the Brainerd Public Schools Distinguished Achievement Hall of Fame the night before the concert. He’s one of three inductees this year, along with Ruth Gmeinder and Amy Sands.

Former BHS choir directors Mark Aamot, Tom Rossin, Sarah Aamot and Michael Smith will direct alongside Arnold and Stubbs. They will pay tribute to Curt Hansen, another former choir director who died in 2011 and is remembered for his World War II service on Omaha Beach. He was a founding father and member of the American Choral Directors Association’s Wall of Fame. Hansen taught in Brainerd in the 1950s and ‘60s.

Anyone who wants to participate in the concert is invited to do so and can sign up at bit.ly/3QbSHWP . There will be an optional rehearsal from 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 28, so directors can get a feel for the singers’ voices, and a required rehearsal from 2-5 p.m. the day of the concert.

No former singing experience is required, nor is residence in the Brainerd lakes area. Erickson invites anyone interested in singing to come and join. Erickson said a few school administrators and local public officials have already signed on to participate, as well as several other community members.

If the concert is a success, he hopes to make it a homecoming tradition and sees it as a way to get the community more involved in homecoming activities.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.