Community members challenge books at Forestview library

BAXTER — What kinds of materials should be available in school libraries?

Those with sexual content should not, according to a group of community members who attended the Brainerd School Board’s last meeting.

About half a dozen people spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting Monday, June 12, bringing concerns about two Forestview Middle School library books in particular that have content they deem inappropriate for middle school students.

“No child benefits from having sexually explicit material in the school district libraries,” resident Mark Olson said. “And the public education system is once again deceiving its stakeholders — the taxpayers — to some obscure legislative manipulation.”

Speakers quoted state statutes regarding the distribution of sexually explicit material to children and School Board policy about reporting any sexually explicit material given to students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two books in question are “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini and “What Girls Are Made Of” by Elana K. Arnold. Speakers read excerpts from the books depicting both consensual and non-consensual sexual acts involving kids.

“We can talk about policies and statutes all night long,” resident Tony Bauer said. “But everyone in public education knows exactly what is going on and exactly why it’s going on. … Our children are being used as disposable sacrificial instruments deployed in order to transform America by way of divisive indoctrination and cruel manipulation.”

Read more





Bauer said he wondered how many copies of the Bible are available in the school district, and he also urged the board members not to take any of the comments out of context.

“I urge you to not attempt the often repeated tactic of portraying this group of concerned citizens as want to, quote-unquote ‘ban books,’ or trample the First Amendment either as many will be tempted to do,” Bauer said. “In reality, what we want to do is restrict children who would be legally protected by criminal statute in any other public arena for being exposed to pornography or given access to pornography.”

It turns out, though, the books in question are already restricted to an extent.

Tim Murtha, director of teaching and learning at the district, confirmed in an email to the Dispatch the two books are not used instructionally or assigned to students. They are both on the mature readers list in the Forestview library, meaning they are only available to seventh and eighth grade students who have signed permission slips from parents.

Fifth and sixth grade students are not able to access the books, nor are older students if they do not have parental permission.

That context was not given at the board meeting Monday night, as the School Board’s public forum policy does not allow for board members to respond directly to public forum comments at the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Board member DJ Dondelinger, however, said he at least wanted to make a formal motion to add it to the agenda for the next School Board meeting.

“Something needs to be done,” Dondelinger said. “This is — I’m shocked. I’m sure that there’s plenty of teachers and principals and everybody else in here that are shocked, too. … I think we should at least dig in and figure out what the hell’s going on here because we don’t need that crap.”

Brainerd School Board members listen to a public forum speaker during their meeting Monday, June 12, 2023, at Forestview Middle School. Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

While administrators said they could weigh in on the issue, as a point of order, Board Chair Kevin Boyles reminded everyone of the School Board retreat coming up Friday, June 16. The retreat is structured like a workshop, allowing board members more time and leniency to discuss topics that might not come up on board agendas.

“These meetings are more tightly regulated by Open Meeting Law, Robert’s Rules of Order and other functions of a business meeting that’s related to a school board, so it creates constricts. Some are self-imposed, some are statutory,” Boyles said.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Boyles gave a guarantee the book subject would be on the agenda at the board retreat.

“And then from there, if we choose to bring it forward to the meeting — the next board meeting — we certainly can. I think it’s fair to say that several of us have questions,” he said.

Dondelinger still pushed for a motion to put the subject on the board meeting agenda for July.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that would be a good look for all these folks that came out today,” Dondelinger said. “So can we just do that? Can somebody give me a second?”The audience applauded at his request, which was ultimately seconded by Michelle Brekken and approved.

The School Board’s retreat is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce.The next regular board meeting is at 6 p.m. July 10 at Forestview Middle School.

Both are open to the public.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .