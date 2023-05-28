Community open house set for Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Deerwood Clinic and Pharmacy

DEERWOOD — Essentia Health is inviting the public to attend an open house celebrating the opening of its Deerwood Clinic.

From 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, Essentia Health is hosting a ribbon cutting and community open house for the new Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Deerwood Clinic and Pharmacy located at 24087 Cuyuna St.

Services offered at the clinic include primary care, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, urology, cardiology and general surgery care in a modern space featuring exam rooms, procedure rooms, imaging, lab space and an area dedicated to physical therapy. All exam rooms can be set up for telehealth visits. A drive-thru will accompany the pharmacy.

The celebration is free to attend. There will be tours, a food truck, music, T-shirt giveaways and more.

Essentia broke ground on the clinic in September 2022 and will begin caring for patients in the new space on June 5.

