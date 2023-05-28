99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Community open house set for Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Deerwood Clinic and Pharmacy

The open house is set from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at 24087 Cuyuna St. in Deerwood.

Deerwood Deer3.jpg
Essentia Health broke ground on the clinic in Deerwood in September 2022 and will begin caring for patients in the new space on June 5.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 AM

DEERWOOD — Essentia Health is inviting the public to attend an open house celebrating the opening of its Deerwood Clinic.

From 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, Essentia Health is hosting a ribbon cutting and community open house for the new Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Deerwood Clinic and Pharmacy located at 24087 Cuyuna St.

Services offered at the clinic include primary care, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, urology, cardiology and general surgery care in a modern space featuring exam rooms, procedure rooms, imaging, lab space and an area dedicated to physical therapy. All exam rooms can be set up for telehealth visits. A drive-thru will accompany the pharmacy.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The celebration is free to attend. There will be tours, a food truck, music, T-shirt giveaways and more.

Essentia broke ground on the clinic in September 2022 and will begin caring for patients in the new space on June 5.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Jacyees donation
Local
Brainerd Jaycees donate $136,000 to charity from ice fishing contest
May 28, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
May 27, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Local
Veterans motorcycle club honors overlooked Brainerd veterans this Memorial Day
May 27, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A black bear roams Minnesota's north woods. Forum News Service file photo by Steve Kohls.
Minnesota
Black bear injures woman with dog in central Minnesota
May 27, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
A graphic shows a stack of paper with a tablet and a smartphone on top.
Business
Biz Buzz: High Wheel Confectionery opens in Ironton
May 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Mike Hoff works on paperwork at the counter
Business
Play it Again Sports opens in Baxter
May 25, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
prm-2023-lakes-area-dining-guide.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
2023 Lakes Area Dining Guide
May 24, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal