Community Outreach Day set in Fairview Township June 17

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office announces that the next “Community Outreach Day” will be from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday, June 17, at the Fairview Township Building at 10219 County Road 77, between Lake Shore and East Gull Lake.

People are invited to visit with Sheriff Bryan Welk and members of the sheriff’s office staff and learn about initiatives within the sheriff’s office.

Applications for a permit to carry a firearm or purchase a firearm, alarm permit applications, and event permit applications will be available. Cass County’s portable “Take It to the Box” prescription drug disposal box will be available to drop off unwanted or expired prescription drugs.

Staff can assist attendees in signing up for Cass County’s instant emergency notification program, “Nixle.”

The event will be in conjunction with an informative event hosted by Fairview Township,

featuring the county’s Emergency Response Command Trailer, updates on the trail construction taking place in Fairview, Lake Shore, and Nisswa, Pillager Fire Department display, and others.

Those attending will be the county’s guest for a light lunch of grilled hot dogs, brats, and dessert.

“We look forward to hearing how we can improve public safety in your neighborhoods,” Cass County reported in a news release.

