99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Community rallies around Nisswa firefighter who lost home to fire

The Nisswa Fire Department responded to the incident, reported at 2:09 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, on the 4600 block of Lower Roy Lake Road.

HallFire.jpg
Firefighters warming up Thursday, Feb. 23, after fighting a house fire on the 4600 block of Lower Roy Lake Road.
Contributed
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
February 24, 2023 01:16 PM

NISSWA — A member of Nisswa’s firefighting family lost their home to fire Thursday, Feb. 23.

The Nisswa Fire Department responded to the incident, reported at 2:09 a.m. on the 4600 block of Lower Roy Lake Road. According to Nisswa Fire Chief Shawn Bailey, upon arrival firefighters found flames coming from the roof and an extensive amount of smoke coming from the home.

The homeowner, Nisswa Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hall, awoke to a crackling sound and bright light coming through his bedroom window. When he went to the window to investigate, he found his roof on fire.

A man with four kids and his wife.
Nisswa's Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hall and his family.
Contributed

Bailey said Hall was able to get his family to safety before firefighters arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire is suspected to have started in the home's chimney, which serves a wood-burning fireplace. With the smoke, fire and water damage, Bailey said the home is a loss. Hall’s family was assisted by the Timberwood Church and the Nisswa community.

There were 40 firefighters on scene for about five hours with no injuries reported.

Bailey reminded area residents to maintain proper maintenance of their fireplaces and get them cleaned regularly as a fire can happen to anyone.

The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Hall told Bailey the outpouring of support from the community is truly appreciated. For those looking to reach out to the family, offer support or help with meals, the family set up an email address at forthehallfamily@gmail.com .

Assisting at the scene were the Mission Fire Department, the Pequot Lakes Fire Department, Breezy Point Police Department, Nisswa Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.

Read more
0330opioid-crisis-metro.jpg
Exclusive
Local
Fentanyl use and abuse sweeps into Central Minnesota
Sped up by the pandemic, the drug has a grip on those who use it from the start, experts say.
February 19, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A man talking to an officer.
Exclusive
Local
A different kind of fishing from Brainerd bridges
Brainerd native Dennis Nelson fishes for anything metallic in the Mississippi River.
February 15, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Torture case generates 60,000 pages of evidence
The defense requested more time in the Jorden Nicole Borders case as they work through all the evidence uncovered in the case.
February 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
4101912+0327_snowmobiling.jpg
Local
Rash of snowmobile crashes prompts safety reminders from area law enforcement
With four crashes and two deaths in the region in less than a week, both Cass and Crow Wing county sheriff's offices talk about riding safely.
February 11, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
What To Read Next
Cass County Court House
Local
Cass County Board: New sheriff delivers first annual report
February 24, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: UW-La Crosse announces fall 2022 dean's list
February 24, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
BD-News General graph
Local
Crow Wing County establishes priority bridge list
February 24, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report