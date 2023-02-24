Community rallies around Nisswa firefighter who lost home to fire

NISSWA — A member of Nisswa’s firefighting family lost their home to fire Thursday, Feb. 23.

The Nisswa Fire Department responded to the incident, reported at 2:09 a.m. on the 4600 block of Lower Roy Lake Road. According to Nisswa Fire Chief Shawn Bailey, upon arrival firefighters found flames coming from the roof and an extensive amount of smoke coming from the home.

The homeowner, Nisswa Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hall, awoke to a crackling sound and bright light coming through his bedroom window. When he went to the window to investigate, he found his roof on fire.

Nisswa's Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hall and his family. Contributed

Bailey said Hall was able to get his family to safety before firefighters arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire is suspected to have started in the home's chimney, which serves a wood-burning fireplace. With the smoke, fire and water damage, Bailey said the home is a loss. Hall’s family was assisted by the Timberwood Church and the Nisswa community.

There were 40 firefighters on scene for about five hours with no injuries reported.

Bailey reminded area residents to maintain proper maintenance of their fireplaces and get them cleaned regularly as a fire can happen to anyone.

The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Hall told Bailey the outpouring of support from the community is truly appreciated. For those looking to reach out to the family, offer support or help with meals, the family set up an email address at forthehallfamily@gmail.com .

Assisting at the scene were the Mission Fire Department, the Pequot Lakes Fire Department, Breezy Point Police Department, Nisswa Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .