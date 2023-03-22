99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Confidence Learning Center introduces 2 new weekly programs

Terrific Tuesdays will be Tuesday evenings and Camp Shenanigans Day Program will be Wednesday mornings.

Dispatch News Brief logo with a stack of papers in the background
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:57 AM

EAST GULL LAKE — Confidence Learning Center is introducing two new weekly programs this month to allow more group homes, families and individuals with or serving the cognitively and developmentally disabled community with the opportunity to participate in the outdoor activities and educational materials including: snow shoeing, snow tubing, maple sugaring, and Earth Day education.

Terrific Tuesdays will be 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings, and Camp Shenanigans Day Program will be 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday mornings. Each program will be limited to 30 participants and cost $3 per person. The next Terrific Tuesday and Camp Shenanigans program will be March 28 and March 29. This program will take place during March and April, with the possibility of additional months being added.

“We saw a growing need for more program hour offerings to work for our community, and with the great success of the format of our Endeavors and Rendezvous on Thursday evenings, we saw this was the desired format for these programs,” said Scott Harper, recreation program leader. “We want to continue to help our groups make lasting memories here at Camp!”

To find out the dates and activities of the Terrific Tuesday and Camp Shenanigans Day Program, visit www.confidencelearningcenter.org , or call 218-828-2344.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Dispatch News Brief logo with a stack of papers in the background
Local
National Vietnam Veterans Day event March 29 at Brainerd VFW
March 22, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
2678784+0716_mille_lacs_sheriff_badge.jpg
Local
Human remains found along shores of Mille Lacs Lake
March 22, 2023 09:40 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
blotter-30.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - March 22
March 22, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
blotter-30.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - March 22
March 22, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Emergency personnel train for ice rescues.
Local
Numerous agencies take part in annual ice rescue training in Cass County
March 21, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A medical professional uses an ultrasound on a patient.
Local
Area hospitals receive over $1M in grants for diagnostic equipment, training
March 21, 2023 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
John Davis
Local
Brainerd names new police chief
March 20, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier