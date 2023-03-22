Confidence Learning Center introduces 2 new weekly programs

EAST GULL LAKE — Confidence Learning Center is introducing two new weekly programs this month to allow more group homes, families and individuals with or serving the cognitively and developmentally disabled community with the opportunity to participate in the outdoor activities and educational materials including: snow shoeing, snow tubing, maple sugaring, and Earth Day education.

Terrific Tuesdays will be 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings, and Camp Shenanigans Day Program will be 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday mornings. Each program will be limited to 30 participants and cost $3 per person. The next Terrific Tuesday and Camp Shenanigans program will be March 28 and March 29. This program will take place during March and April, with the possibility of additional months being added.

“We saw a growing need for more program hour offerings to work for our community, and with the great success of the format of our Endeavors and Rendezvous on Thursday evenings, we saw this was the desired format for these programs,” said Scott Harper, recreation program leader. “We want to continue to help our groups make lasting memories here at Camp!”

To find out the dates and activities of the Terrific Tuesday and Camp Shenanigans Day Program, visit www.confidencelearningcenter.org , or call 218-828-2344.