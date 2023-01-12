99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Confidence Learning Center sees change in leadership

Jeff Olson has served as Confidence Learning Center's executive director for more than three decades. Travis Grossman will succeed Olson at the nonprofit when Olson officially retires in March.

Two people sit at a table looking at a helium balloon bouquet
Mary Harder, volunteer director, left, and Jeff Olson, executive director of Confidence Learning Center, were surprised during a 2017 staff meeting when they learned Confidence Learning Center was announced as Nonprofit of the Year.
Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
January 12, 2023 01:57 PM
EAST GULL LAKE — Travis Grossman won’t have to travel far if he needs help as Confidence Learning Center’s new executive director.

Jeff Olson officially retires from the position March 1 after more than three decades with the East Gull Lake nonprofit. He lives adjacent to the campground known as Camp Confidence.

“I'll always be supporting the camp, and I'll be there for Travis for this next year, or until as long as he wants me to, for advice,” Olson said. “I'm not moving away from the Brainerd lakes community. I’m staying here, it's my home.”

Contributed / Confidence Learning Center

Confidence Learning Center provides year-round outdoor educational and recreational experiences for people of all ages with cognitive and developmental disabilities.

“A lot of executive directors change when financially there’s issues, or employees there’s issues, but the camp is in a great spot,” Olson said of retiring. “There's a great team of people that are going to help Travis Grossman … and he's got 100% of my endorsement for this job.”

Camp Confidence

Over the years, thousands of individuals have experienced personal growth while participating in educational programs at Camp Confidence, which include archery, cross-country skiing, canoeing and fishing just to mention a few, according to the nonprofit’s website.

“The growth that we've experienced with Jeff at the helm has been incredible,” Grossman said. “Our campers are being served better and with more opportunity than we've ever offered in the past. And we really want to continue that trajectory that he's started.”

Olson will continue with the organization as executive director emeritus and help Grossman transition into his new role before Olson officially retires. Grossman, who served as the nonprofit’s gambling manager, was hired for Olson’s position after a national search.

“In gaming, he needed to be really good at numbers and managing personnel and people but also accountable to the state of Minnesota for gaming, so that's very similar to what we need to do as a charity, be held accountable to our donors and to the public,” Olson said.

Travis Grossman’s own history with Confidence Learning Center also extends back decades before he began working for Camp Confidence.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Grossman’s own history with Confidence Learning Center also extends back decades before he began working for Camp Confidence. The 37-year-old resides in Pillager.

“My family owned Little Moran Hunt Club south of Staples. And we partnered with camp on a few things, one of which was hosting volunteers. And so that was my first exposure to camp,” said Grossman, who also became a camp volunteer before becoming the gambling manager.

Serving the disabled

Confidence Learning Center began in 1969 when Dick Endres, a small group of local businesses and many individuals from the Brainerd State Hospital combined their energies to form Minnesota Therapeutic Camp, now known as Confidence Learning Center.

“One of the lesser known things about camp is the age of campers that we serve,” Grossman said. “A lot of people think that it's all children. But for the most part, we're serving adults. … For instance, we have a new program that is building confidence in employment skills.”

Campers are brought to camp from all over Minnesota and the Midwest by their staff, family or caregiver, which is responsible for their direct care, according to the nonprofit, and the typical overnight group stay is two to three nights.

“We've just continued to grow and provide an experience for people that they may not know that they can do … things like rock climbing walls and zip lines … and it's a great spot for families to come,” Grossman said.

Contributed / Confidence Learning Center

Visiting groups include group homes, families, public schools, state facilities, treatment centers, achievement centers and scout groups, according to Confidence Learning Center’s website, and is open to all ages.

“We primarily serve a lot of group homes, and it's really fun to have them here,” Grossman said. “But it's also really fun to have families have a place to vacation, where the activities that we have available are suited for every member of their family.”

Confidence Learning Center served 12,267 “camper days,” in 2022, which are effective days of having people in camp, and that was above the organization’s goals, especially coming out of COVID-19, according to Grossman.

Olson and the future

Olson first learned about Camp Confidence when he read about it in textbooks when he was a Western Illinois University professor. The 65-year-old said the camp was free of charge at the time.

“It was a year-round outdoor program for people with cognitive disabilities, so it was unique because the founder did it as his master's paper at the University of Minnesota on how to run a camp in the northern part of the United States,” Olson said.

Confidence Learning Center receives no federal, state or local tax support. Nor does any religious group, college, scouting group, service organization or any other group act as the nonprofit’s “parent” sponsor.

“What we do have is a collage of individuals, families, corporations, service clubs and small businesses that have helped us to develop a 140-acre year-round camp for persons of all ages with developmental disabilities,” according to the nonprofit’s website.

Olson said one of the things he has been “blessed” with during his 32 years with the nonprofit is meeting “great people” who try to support Confidence Learning Center, but he felt it was time for him to retire.

“To be honest with you, I look forward to volunteering not only for camp but for other groups in the community,” Olson said. “I have already had a number of groups contact me, but I'm going to sit and give all my effort to the camp for this next year.”

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com .

I cover arts and entertainment, and write feature stories, for the Brainerd Dispatch newspaper. As a professional journalist with years of experience, I have won awards for my fact-based reporting. And my articles have also appeared in other publications, including USA Today. 📰
