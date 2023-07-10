Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

“Connecting Through Stories” for all ages set July 13 at the Brainerd Public Library

Daniel weaves stories full of adventure and imagination that impart positive messages of courage, faith, respect, and freedom.

Danielle Daniel
Danielle Daniel to present program highlighting African American history and culture for audiences of all ages.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:30 AM

BRAINERD — Compas Teaching Artist Danielle Daniel will present “Connecting Through Stories” a program that highlights African American history and culture for audiences of all ages.

The event is 2 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Brainerd Public Library, 416 S. Fifth St., Brainerd.

Daniel weaves stories full of adventure and imagination that impart positive messages of

courage, faith, respect, and freedom, the library reported in a news release. She will be accompanied by a musician who will enhance each story’s characters and plot with guitar and/or percussion.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

“An actress, storyteller, author and educator, Daniel encourages self-discovery, social interaction, and free expression,” the library reported. “She believes the arts can build strong communities and connect people to the world. Her career includes various theater and storytelling programs which inspire audiences of all ages and backgrounds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel is an international performer, presenting storytelling and theater projects in the Twin Cities, nationwide, and in Africa, England, Germany and Italy.

This free program is funded with money from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574 or visit the Brainerd Public Library’s

Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brainerdpubliclibrary .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
People enjoy Picklefest.
Local
Pickle for a nickel
5m ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
070523-Well Living Lab
Health
Amid a summer plagued with wildfire smoke, a Rochester lab looks at how to improve indoor air quality
23m ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Exterior of the future learning center.
Local
New day care gets go ahead in Brainerd
30m ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ed Menk standing behind the jewelry counter.
Members Only
Local
Ed Menk still going strong, has no plans on retiring
2d ago
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
CrimeReport.png
Local
Jordan man arrested for stealing guns, clothes from Garrison business
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Cass County Sheriff
Local
Deaths of Pillager couple ruled a murder-suicide
3d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal