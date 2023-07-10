“Connecting Through Stories” for all ages set July 13 at the Brainerd Public Library

BRAINERD — Compas Teaching Artist Danielle Daniel will present “Connecting Through Stories” a program that highlights African American history and culture for audiences of all ages.

The event is 2 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Brainerd Public Library, 416 S. Fifth St., Brainerd.

Daniel weaves stories full of adventure and imagination that impart positive messages of

courage, faith, respect, and freedom, the library reported in a news release. She will be accompanied by a musician who will enhance each story’s characters and plot with guitar and/or percussion.

“An actress, storyteller, author and educator, Daniel encourages self-discovery, social interaction, and free expression,” the library reported. “She believes the arts can build strong communities and connect people to the world. Her career includes various theater and storytelling programs which inspire audiences of all ages and backgrounds.”

Daniel is an international performer, presenting storytelling and theater projects in the Twin Cities, nationwide, and in Africa, England, Germany and Italy.

This free program is funded with money from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574 or visit the Brainerd Public Library’s

Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brainerdpubliclibrary .

