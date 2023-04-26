Construction underway on roundabout at Crow Wing County highways 3 and 11

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County has entered into a contract with Anderson Brothers Construction for the construction of a roundabout at county highways 3 and 11 south of Crosslake.

Along with the construction of the roundabout, the project will also consist of drainage improvements, overhead lighting, as well as Americans with Disabilities Act improvements.

Construction is underway and is expected to be completed by July 16, subject to variability based upon weather and other factors. During construction, the intersection will be closed, and a detour will be set up. Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling near the construction zone.

The county will post construction updates on Facebook, Twitter, and the highway department website at https://www.crowwing.us/149/Current-Projects .

Visit the county’s website or call the County Highway Department at 218-824-1110 for additional information on the project or with any questions.

