Cops and kids compete in 2nd annual Bags with Badges

BRAINERD — Kids joined forces with law enforcement officers for some friendly competition at the second annual Bags with Badges tournament.

The Northern Pacific Center hosted the tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, with around 12 kids signed up for the 8- to 12-year-old bracket and nine signed up for the 12- to 17-year-old bracket. Kids and young adults were paired with officers from the Brainerd Police Department, the Baxter Police Department, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Though he hasn't been able to throw as many bags this year with a new baby in the house, Brainerd Police Officer Jordan Host, checking people in before placing them with an officer for the tournament, was excited to be participating.

“It's definitely good to get out in the community and make those relationships with people,” Host said. “Especially younger kids because they might need you someday and they need someone familiar and comfortable to talk to. So, it's certainly great to be out in the community meeting people.”

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Aaron Cronquist, back, helps Milo Japp, who was celebrating his 8th birthday, throw during the second annual Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.

It was an especially fun day for 8-year-old Milo Japp, who was celebrating his birthday by playing in the tournament.

Also coming out for a second year was 10-year-old Isaac Martin, who had fun playing last year and wanted to come out again, his mother Kerri Martin said.

After everyone was checked in, the bags started flying and smiles were had all around, especially by some of the officers getting outplayed by their young counterparts.

The Brainerd Police Department’s Bags with Badges tournament was funded by Sourcewell, Region Five Development Commission and the Initiative Foundation through a collaborative partnership with regional law enforcement agencies. The Northern Pacific Center donated the use of their facilities for the tournament.

