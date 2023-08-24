Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 24

Cops and kids compete in 2nd annual Bags with Badges

The Northern Pacific Center hosted the tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, with around 12 kids signed up for the 8 to 12-year-old bracket and 9 signed up for the 12 to 17-year-old bracket.

Two kids throwing bags.
Zaylee Lundberg, right, throws a bag as Bentley Riedeman prepares to throw during the second annual Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Disptach
By Tim Speier
Today at 5:11 PM

BRAINERD — Kids joined forces with law enforcement officers for some friendly competition at the second annual Bags with Badges tournament.

The Northern Pacific Center hosted the tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, with around 12 kids signed up for the 8- to 12-year-old bracket and nine signed up for the 12- to 17-year-old bracket. Kids and young adults were paired with officers from the Brainerd Police Department, the Baxter Police Department, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Though he hasn't been able to throw as many bags this year with a new baby in the house, Brainerd Police Officer Jordan Host, checking people in before placing them with an officer for the tournament, was excited to be participating.

“It's definitely good to get out in the community and make those relationships with people,” Host said. “Especially younger kids because they might need you someday and they need someone familiar and comfortable to talk to. So, it's certainly great to be out in the community meeting people.”

A deputy helps a kid throw bags.
1/2: Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Aaron Cronquist, back, helps Milo Japp, who was celebrating his 8th birthday, throw during the second annual Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.
A deputy helps a kid throw bags.
2/2: Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Aaron Cronquist, back, helps Milo Japp, who was celebrating his 8th birthday, throw during the second annual Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.

It was an especially fun day for 8-year-old Milo Japp, who was celebrating his birthday by playing in the tournament.

Read more

Also coming out for a second year was 10-year-old Isaac Martin, who had fun playing last year and wanted to come out again, his mother Kerri Martin said.

After everyone was checked in, the bags started flying and smiles were had all around, especially by some of the officers getting outplayed by their young counterparts.

The Brainerd Police Department’s Bags with Badges tournament was funded by Sourcewell, Region Five Development Commission and the Initiative Foundation through a collaborative partnership with regional law enforcement agencies. The Northern Pacific Center donated the use of their facilities for the tournament.

Wide shot showing all the kids playing.
1/17: Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.
Officers and kids bumping fists after a game.
2/17: Win or lose, sportsmanship was shown by all during the second annual Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.
Two officers throwing bags.
3/17: Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Aaron Cronquist, left, and Brainerd Police Department Officer Travis Gleason throw against one another during the second annual Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.
Two kids throw bags.
4/17: Zaylee Lundberg, right, throws a bag as Bentley Riedeman prepares to throw during the second annual Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.
Two kids playing bags.
5/17: Calvin Traxler, left, and Elliot Gross throw against each other in the Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.
Two kids playing bags.
6/17: Elliot Gross, left, and Calvin Traxler throw against each other in the Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.
Two kids playing bags.
7/17: Elliot Gross, left, and Calvin Traxler throw against each other in the Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.
A deputy helps a kid throw bags.
8/17: Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Aaron Cronquist, back, helps Milo Japp, who was celebrating his 8th birthday, throw during the second annual Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.
Two kids playing bags.
9/17: Elliot Gross, left, and Brayden Warner practice before the Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.
Two kids playing bags.
10/17: Elliot Gross, left, and Brayden Warner practice before the Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.
Two kids talking.
11/17: Milo Japp, left, talks with Calvin Traxler as the two practice before the Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.
A deputy helps a kid throw bags.
12/17: Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Aaron Cronquist, back, helps Milo Japp, who was celebrating his 8th birthday, throw during the second annual Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.
Two kids throwing bags.
13/17: Zaylee Lundberg, right, throws a bag as Bentley Riedeman prepares to throw during the second annual Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.
Two kids throwing bags.
14/17: Bently Riedeman, left, and Brayden Warner practice before the Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.
Two kids throwing bags.
15/17: Brayden Warner, left, and Bently Riedeman practice before the Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.
A boy playing bags with his parents.
16/17: Isaac Martin, left, and his mother Kerri Martin practice before the Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.
A boy playing bags with his parents.
17/17: Isaac Martin, left, and his dad Randy Martin practice before the Bags with Badges tournament Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northern Pacific Center.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
