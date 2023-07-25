Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Corps celebrates completion of Sandy Lake Dam rehabilitation

The $5.3 million project consisted of a series of upgrades to the existing dam structure. A ceremony will be 1 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the Sandy Lake Recreation Area.

A flier for the Sandy Lake Dam project ribbon cutting ceremony.
Contributed / U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

McGREGOR — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will celebrate the completion of the Sandy Lake Dam rehabilitation project with a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony 1 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the Sandy Lake Recreation Area. The recreation area is located at 22205 531st Lane, McGregor, Minnesota.

The $5.3 million project consisted of a series of upgrades to the existing dam structure including replacement of a deteriorated bulkhead wall in the lock chamber, replacement of six main water control gates, installation of a new slide gate in the log sluice chamber, removal and replacement of the 130-year-old timber upstream apron (upgraded to concrete) and updated electrical service.

The ceremony is open to the public and will also be broadcast on YouTube Live at https://youtube.com/live/oVvwZMHOoWk . The event will include brief remarks from officials, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The campground opened for the season on May 5, following a two-year closure due to the dam rehabilitation project. Campground reservations can be made up to six months in advance by going online to www.recreation.gov or calling 1-877-444-6777. Up to date information about the park may be obtained by visiting: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Sandy-Lake/ , calling 651-290-5850, or emailing sandy.lake@usace.army.mil.

