Council rejects Safe Routes to School design at Harrison

BRAINERD — The fate of on-street parking near Harrison Elementary School is up in the air after Brainerd City Council members struck down a design proposal for the Safe Routes to School program.

Council members on Dec. 5 reviewed a proposal for the block of Oak Street between Southeast 15th and 16th streets on the south side of Harrison Elementary as part of a project to make the area more pedestrian friendly. The proposal included adding a median to the block as a traffic calming measure and to provide a pedestrian island while crossing the street. Also included in the plans are slight curb adjustments at the crossing locations to bump out the curbs to narrow the crossing distances.

With the addition of the median, the space for vehicles along that stretch of road must be narrowed. The proposal presented to the council Monday included an 8-foot wide median, 12-foot travel lane and a 6-foot wide shoulder, not allowing enough room for on-street parking.

A second option included a smaller median at 6 feet wide and an 8-foot wide shoulder to keep on-street parking on the south side of Oak Street.

Council member Mike O’Day, chair of the council’s Safety and Public Works Committee, told the council the issue with the on-street parking option is the city’s snowplows, which are 14 feet wide, would not be able to get through the street with cars parked there.

“Even if it’s just 2 inches of snow, our plows would have to come back around and come when the cars are gone, and that’s a pretty busy street for that,” O’Day said.

With a motion by O’Day and seconded by council member Tad Erickson to opt for the choice without on-street parking, council member Gabe Johnson immediately said he would vote no. In talks with Minnesota Department of Transportation officials over the years, Johnson said he learned a 12-foot traffic lane includes an extra 2 feet for gutter and stormwater collection systems, meaning there would still be 14 feet of room for the plow.

“I think we’re just promoting these plans because that’s what we feel like when it’s not necessarily a hindrance to the plow trucks or anything. That’s just excuses being made,” Johnson said, noting he supports the project in general.

During a phone interview Friday, Dec. 9, City Engineer/Public Works Director Jessie Dehn said Johnson’s comments about the street lane measurements might be true for MnDOT, as that idea was discussed in talks for the Highway 210 reconstruction project, but that is not the case for this city project. Dehn said that extra 2 feet of room does not exist for this project.

O’Day said the underground utilities on the street will likely need to be replaced in 10 years or so, which would give the council an opportunity to look at on-street parking if the design without it isn’t working.

Mayor Dave Badeaux, who does not vote on council matters except in the case of a tie, reiterated his long-standing support for on-street parking. He also noted there are residents along that stretch of road who previously voiced opposition to losing their on-street parking.

In a memo included in the packet for last week’s council meeting, Dehn detailed conversations with five property owners and tenants on the street. Two property owners said they would prefer to retain on-street parking, while three were indifferent and said they did not use the on-street parking much anyway.

Council member Kevin Stunek joined O’Day and Erickson in their support for the measure, while Johnson, Tiffany Stenglein and Kelly Bevans voted against it. Jamie Bieser was not present at the meeting, sending the motion to Badeaux to break the tie.

“I’m gonna vote no, just in that I think we should continue to figure out this project,” Badeaux said. “I think it’s the right project to do. I think that these improvements are all well-needed, and it will slow traffic moving through this area for those students.”

With the failed measure, O’Day said the Safety and Public Works Committee will revisit the designs and bring another proposal forward.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .