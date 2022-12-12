Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Council rejects Safe Routes to School design at Harrison

A split vote shot down the proposal, which would eliminate on-street parking along the stretch of Oak Street.

People drive past Harrison School on Oak Street.
People drive past Harrison School on Oak Street on Sunday, Dec. 11. 2022, in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
December 12, 2022 05:02 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — The fate of on-street parking near Harrison Elementary School is up in the air after Brainerd City Council members struck down a design proposal for the Safe Routes to School program.

Council members on Dec. 5 reviewed a proposal for the block of Oak Street between Southeast 15th and 16th streets on the south side of Harrison Elementary as part of a project to make the area more pedestrian friendly. The proposal included adding a median to the block as a traffic calming measure and to provide a pedestrian island while crossing the street. Also included in the plans are slight curb adjustments at the crossing locations to bump out the curbs to narrow the crossing distances.

With the addition of the median, the space for vehicles along that stretch of road must be narrowed. The proposal presented to the council Monday included an 8-foot wide median, 12-foot travel lane and a 6-foot wide shoulder, not allowing enough room for on-street parking.

A second option included a smaller median at 6 feet wide and an 8-foot wide shoulder to keep on-street parking on the south side of Oak Street.

Council member Mike O’Day, chair of the council’s Safety and Public Works Committee, told the council the issue with the on-street parking option is the city’s snowplows, which are 14 feet wide, would not be able to get through the street with cars parked there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even if it’s just 2 inches of snow, our plows would have to come back around and come when the cars are gone, and that’s a pretty busy street for that,” O’Day said.

More Brainerd City Council coverage
Memorial Park Softball Lights
Local
Brainerd officials to discuss allowing alcohol in city parks
Parks Board members will talk about the issue at future meetings.
December 22, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Traffic along Washington Street.
Local
More public comment allowed on Washington/210 project
A public hearing for the project is set for the Brainerd City Council meeting on Feb. 21.
December 22, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Council - Dec. 19, 2022
Local
Brainerd council approves 3% final levy increase
Property taxes are likely to go up because of a sharp increase in property values.
December 21, 2022 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
An outside view of a hospital
Local
Brainerd Council moves toward 2nd moratorium to prevent housing loss
A second moratorium on the conversion of dwelling units in four of Brainerd’s zoning districts to green space or parking lots will take effect in mid-January.
December 20, 2022 04:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Hall with snow on the ground
Local
Seats up for grabs on Brainerd city commissions
Applications are available online or at City Hall.
December 13, 2022 06:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Memorial Park Softball Lights
Local
Brainerd Parks Board settles for cheaper request to repair Memorial Park lights
The board reduced its original request of $400,000 for new lights down to $50,000 for an apparent "Band-Aid" approach.
December 09, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Water tower roof
Local
Water tower restoration project to receive COVID-19 relief funds
The Brainerd City Council agreed to commit $200,000 to window and stair repairs on the tower.
December 07, 2022 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
An outside view of a hospital
Local
Pushback prompts Brainerd council to rethink approach to housing preservation
The ordinance will now go back to the Planning Commission and must go through two readings and a public hearing at the council level before it can be approved.
December 06, 2022 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd budget workshop (2) - Nov. 28
Local
Brainerd council looks to lower 2023 tax levy
The Brainerd City Council will set the final levy in December.
November 30, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lum Park sign at dusk.
Local
Brainerd city officials want to see pedestrian bridge over 210
The city will use $35,000 of its COVID-19 relief funds for a feasibility study for the bridge.
November 28, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lincoln School is being demolished
Local
Brainerd Council furthers measure to combat housing shortage
The City Council approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would prohibit the demolition of dwelling units in most of Brainerd's residential neighborhoods, with few exceptions.
November 22, 2022 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Hall with snow on the ground
Local
Brainerd council to meet for budget workshop
The council will have its final budget workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
November 17, 2022 05:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Creekside Community rendering
Local
Council clears path for Brainerd supportive housing project
Brainerd City Council members approved several measures last week to further a housing project in west Brainerd.
November 15, 2022 05:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Cars and a motorcycle move along the four-lane highway through Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd to apply for road project grants
The grants could provide funding for projects on Washington Street and South Sixth Street, along with a segment of the Cuyuna Lakes State Trail.
November 14, 2022 04:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A snowplow operator clears sidewalks in the midst of snow flurries
Local
Snow removal to stay the course in downtown Brainerd
City council members decided to keep the downtown's special services district in tact for this coming winter but agreed to explore alternative assessment methods for the future.
November 11, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Jeff Czeczok
Local
Brainerd City Council: Czeczok wins at-large seat
Jeff Czeczok beat out Justin Grecula for the open at-large seat on the Brainerd City Council.
November 09, 2022 12:39 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Gabe Johnson
Local
Brainerd City Council: Johnson keeps Ward 4 seat
Gabe Johnson won his third term on the Brainerd City Council representing Ward 4.
November 09, 2022 12:06 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Kara Terry 2022 4.JPG
Local
Brainerd City Council: Terry takes Ward 1
Kara Terry beat out Leonard Skillings to represent Ward 1.
November 08, 2022 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Council members sit in chambers
Local
Parks, police department to receive COVID-19 relief funds in Brainerd
The city received nearly $1.5 million in relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
November 08, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Grecula for City Council
Stable, hardworking people like Justin Grecula are just what we need in local government.
October 29, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Ed Shaw
Brainerd City Hall 1.JPG
Local
Brainerd officials seek volunteers for committee vacancies
Applications for the positions are available at City Hall or on the city's website.
October 25, 2022 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Jeff Czeczok
Local
Czeczok hopes to bring extensive city knowledge to Brainerd council
Jeff Czeczok is one of two candidates vying for an at-large seat on the Brainerd City Council.
October 22, 2022 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Justin Grecula
Local
Grecula wants safer streets, better zoning in Brainerd
Justin Grecula is one of two candidates vying for the open at-large seat on the Brainerd City Council.
October 22, 2022 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Northwest 3rd Street at sunset Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Brainerd.
Local
Low-income housing projects move ahead in Brainerd
If approved by the City Council, the project would include a 12-unit apartment building and a boarding house in west Brainerd.
October 21, 2022 06:15 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Leaves lie on a sidewalk in north Brainerd
Local
Sidewalks to be extended on North Third Street
The 2023 project will include an extension for the sidewalk that covers only half of the block on North Third Street between Ivy and Juniper streets.
October 19, 2022 08:08 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Tireless advocate
Jeff Czeczok is the kind of man we need as a Brainerd City Council member.
October 19, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Gail Holmes
120621.N.BD.Snow2.jpg
Local
Brainerd City Council to take fresh look at downtown snow removal
While inflation undoubtedly accounts from some of the price increase, City Engineer/Public Works Director Jessie Dehn said costs also depend on the amount of snow that falls at a time.
October 18, 2022 06:15 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
0112brainerd-city-hall-file.jpg
Local
Brainerd council ranks parks, city projects as priorities for COVID-19 relief funds
The city still has more than $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to use before the end of 2026.
October 14, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Two people stand on construction site
Local
Housing project for the homeless breaks ground
A fourplex is set to be constructed on Jackson Street in Brainerd, aimed at providing low-income housing for those experiencing homelessness.
October 11, 2022 06:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Thiesse Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Local
Permits propel crypto operations in Brainerd forward
The Brainerd City Council approved two interim use permits that will allow VCV Digital Solutions to build storage facilities in the industrial park to run its cryptocurrency mining operations.
October 07, 2022 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke

With a motion by O’Day and seconded by council member Tad Erickson to opt for the choice without on-street parking, council member Gabe Johnson immediately said he would vote no. In talks with Minnesota Department of Transportation officials over the years, Johnson said he learned a 12-foot traffic lane includes an extra 2 feet for gutter and stormwater collection systems, meaning there would still be 14 feet of room for the plow.

“I think we’re just promoting these plans because that’s what we feel like when it’s not necessarily a hindrance to the plow trucks or anything. That’s just excuses being made,” Johnson said, noting he supports the project in general.

During a phone interview Friday, Dec. 9, City Engineer/Public Works Director Jessie Dehn said Johnson’s comments about the street lane measurements might be true for MnDOT, as that idea was discussed in talks for the Highway 210 reconstruction project, but that is not the case for this city project. Dehn said that extra 2 feet of room does not exist for this project.

O’Day said the underground utilities on the street will likely need to be replaced in 10 years or so, which would give the council an opportunity to look at on-street parking if the design without it isn’t working.

Mayor Dave Badeaux, who does not vote on council matters except in the case of a tie, reiterated his long-standing support for on-street parking. He also noted there are residents along that stretch of road who previously voiced opposition to losing their on-street parking.

In a memo included in the packet for last week’s council meeting, Dehn detailed conversations with five property owners and tenants on the street. Two property owners said they would prefer to retain on-street parking, while three were indifferent and said they did not use the on-street parking much anyway.

Council member Kevin Stunek joined O’Day and Erickson in their support for the measure, while Johnson, Tiffany Stenglein and Kelly Bevans voted against it. Jamie Bieser was not present at the meeting, sending the motion to Badeaux to break the tie.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m gonna vote no, just in that I think we should continue to figure out this project,” Badeaux said. “I think it’s the right project to do. I think that these improvements are all well-needed, and it will slow traffic moving through this area for those students.”

With the failed measure, O’Day said the Safety and Public Works Committee will revisit the designs and bring another proposal forward.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Related Topics: BRAINERDGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSBRAINERD CITY COUNCILTRAFFIC AND CONSTRUCTION
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
What to read next
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
December 23, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs