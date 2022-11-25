County commissioner’s campaign violations were inadvertent, panel rules

BRAINERD — A three-judge panel ordered Crow Wing County Commissioner Rosemary Franzen to pay $150 in penalties after concluding her violations of campaign law were inadvertent with little to no impact on voters.

The Nov. 16 order affirmed Franzen violated two separate provisions of the Fair Campaign Practices Act — Chapter 211A concerning campaign financial reports and Chapter 211B concerning fair campaign practices.

Franzen filed an initial campaign finance report late, failing to within 14 days of spending more than $750 on her campaign. She also failed to disclose on her campaign door hangers a mailing address, or a website at which a mailing address could be found, for the committee that prepared and paid for the material.

In assessing a penalty, the panel stated it relied on a matrix to guide decision-making, taking into account the willfulness and gravity of the violation.

“The Panel concludes Respondent’s (Franzen’s) failure to timely file her initial campaign financial report was an inadvertent error, and there is no evidence that this issue had any impact on voters,” the order stated. “The Panel concludes that Respondent’s failure to include a disclaimer on her campaign material … was likewise inadvertent and had little to no impact on voters.

“While the door hangers were not in technical compliance with the statute, there is no evidence that any person was confused or unsure about who prepared and paid for the material.”

For the reporting violation, the panel imposed a fine of $50. The door hanger issue resulted in a $100 fine.

Both sides of a door hanger distributed as part of Commissioner Rosemary Franzen's 2022 campaign for reelection to the Crow Wing County Board are pictured. Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

The Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings’ decision comes as part of an Oct. 3 complaint filed by Troy Scheffler, Franzen’s opponent in the Crow Wing County Board race to represent District 4. Franzen defeated Scheffler in the Nov. 8 general election with 65.34% of the vote.

An administrative law judge found probable cause for two of three alleged violations after an Oct. 18 hearing. The judge determined there was no probable cause for a third violation, in which Scheffler argued Franzen did not prominently display on her campaign signs the disclosure of who prepared and paid for the signs. That claim was dismissed.

Separate from this matter, the two are engaged in another legal battle after Scheffler filed a civil lawsuit accusing Franzen of defamation. A scheduling conference for that case is set for 9:45 a.m. Dec. 19.

Arguments

Franzen admitted she failed to file the campaign finance report in time during the probable cause hearing, although she claimed she was unaware of the requirements because she’d never before reached the expenditure threshold.

In a written argument on Franzen’s behalf, Attorney R. Reid LeBeau II argued because Franzen filed the report less than a month late, a fine wasn’t necessary since the overall purpose of campaign finance laws was still served.

“The Respondent was transparent about the expenditure,” the argument stated. “Likewise, the report was made over a month before the election. Voters had ample time to look over the expenditure and make an informed decision.”

LeBeau also argued Franzen’s campaign material substantially complied with the law and did not deceive voters.

“This election is in a small county where people can readily identify the candidates. The fact that the material stated who paid for it and contained the Respondent’s name and a photograph of Respondent illustrates that there was either minimal or no impact on voters,” LeBeau argued.

Scheffler, meanwhile, argued the panel should recommend the matter be forwarded to the county attorney for prosecution.

Troy Scheffler. Contributed

“This is simply not the conduct beholden of not only a person that has held political office for 20 years, or one that should be given quarter for what she argues is a defense of incompetence of the highest order,” wrote Scheffler, who represented himself. “Wherefore, Complainant (Scheffler) prays this Court impose a penalty in order and magnitude to instill a healthy respect and care for the law.”

Franzen should not get leniency, Scheffler argued, because of her obstinate conduct and lack of remorse.

“The Respondent didn’t humbly admit fault and plea for leniency, she tried to lawyer her way out of the claim and only pled for leniency after it was clear she was caught,” Scheffler wrote. “There was no remorse or accountability nor was there even the remotest vestige of disclosure of candor with the Court.”

As part of his argument, Scheffler raised new allegations accusing Franzen of finance reporting violations in 2006, her first campaign for County Board. He said her purchase of lawn signs and other campaign materials that year meant she easily spent more than $750 and she should have filed an initial report then. The panel did not consider these allegations and noted they were well beyond the one-year statute of limitations for filing complaints.

Egregious or ordinary?

However inadvertent or inconsequential, Franzen broke the law, the panel concluded. State law requires most types of campaign material to prominently display the name and address of the person or committee causing the material to be prepared or disseminated.

ADVERTISEMENT

But how unusual are these types of violations? A Dispatch review of campaign materials and lawn signs for several local candidates in the 2022 election showed similar possible violations of the Fair Campaign Practices Act could be made. Multiple lawn signs seen along public roadways featured disclosures in very small font or they failed to include addresses or websites. A number of signs showed no disclosure at all.

A “Scheffler for Commissioner” door hanger distributed to voters in District 4 included a link to Scheffler’s candidate Facebook page, at which his home address can be found, but neither the front nor back side included any language about who prepared and paid for the material.

The Office of Administrative Hearings does not contemplate whether campaign practices violate the law unless a complaint is filed.

Both sides of a door hanger distributed to Crow Wing County voters in support of former commissioner candidate Troy Scheffler are pictured. Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

