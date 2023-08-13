Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
County replacing a culvert on Lower Dean Lake Road

A temporary road will be constructed on the south side of the existing culvert to allow for access to the west side of the project while the culvert is being replaced.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:57 AM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County has entered into a contract with Marvin Tretter Inc. for the replacement of a large culvert on Dean Brook, under Lower Dean Lake Road.

Construction is expected to be completed by Sept. 15. This schedule is subject to variability based upon weather and other factors.

A temporary road will be constructed on the south side of the existing culvert to allow for access to the west side of the project while the culvert is being replaced. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the construction zone.

Visit the county’s website at https://www.crowwing.gov/ or call the County Highway Department at 218-824-1110 for additional information.

