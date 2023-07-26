County resident asks board to reconsider transit change

BRAINERD — Christopher Henning has no idea how he’ll be able to make it to medical appointments next month, and he knows he’s not alone.

Henning, who lives on St. Mathias Road just south of Brainerd, asked the Crow Wing County Board Tuesday, July 25, to reconsider its previous actions in reducing public transit service in the county.

As an amputee who uses a wheelchair, Henning relies on the transit system to go to and from doctors appointments in Brainerd. But beginning Aug. 1, the county’s buses will only travel from Brainerd to Crosby and Pequot Lakes. It will no longer service other Crow Wing County residents who live outside Brainerd and Baxter. And because Henning lives just a few miles outside the city limits, that means he’s out of luck.

“Doing away with the system is unjust,” Henning said during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s County Board meeting. “It’s not right. I know it’s not a requirement, but you’ve been providing that bus system for quite a while.”

The service reduction, along with increased rates for riders, is a result of funding shortfalls within the system, which is a cooperative effort among Brainerd, Baxter, Crow Wing County and, until recently, Pine River.

When faced with the need for rates of up to $25, Pine River officials decided to discontinue transit service. Council members in Brainerd and Baxter have agreed to increased rates beginning in August.

“I understand the money thing,” Henning said, noting he’s a retired fire mechanic who dealt with high equipment costs and unreliable funding.

“But we made it work,” he said. “We had to provide the public with the services that they needed, and if we’re not, we’re not doing the job.”

While some have told Henning he should just move to Brainerd, he said that isn’t the easiest thing to do. Uprooting himself from his home and finding a place in the city that is wheelchair accessible, he said, is difficult.

Henning presented the board with what he felt were a couple solutions, including a subscription program, under which riders would pay a certain amount of money each month for a certain number of rides. He also suggested working with Essentia Health on a possible partnership.

At the very least, he said the county needs to give people like him more time to figure out what they’re going to do.

Henning spoke of a man he knows who lives in Merrifield and relies on dialysis appointments twice a week to survive. A service like Medi-Van, he said, would be about $65 for Henning and over $100 for the man he knows in Merrifield, just to get into Brainerd.

While Henning said he expected the transit rates to go up — maybe even double or triple — he never expected the service to disappear altogether.

“It’s shameful,” he said, noting he would volunteer his time to drive a bus if he could.

“So I’m wishing you to reconsider,” Henning told the board.

The board did not discuss the issue any further Tuesday, as it was not an agenda item. County Administrator Tim Houle said after the meeting he had not received a request from any board members to discuss it again. Unless that happens, he said, staff will move forward with implementing the reduced services.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .