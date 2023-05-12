County Road 145 resurfacing project starts May 15

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County entered into a contract with Anderson Brothers Construction for the resurfacing of County Road 145, near the city of Jenkins, from Veterans Street to County Highway 16.

Construction will begin Monday, May 15, with culvert repair at Hay Creek. Paving operations will follow and are scheduled to begin May 22, weather dependent. During construction, the road will remain open to traffic. For the safety of the workers and the traveling public, there will be lane closures and the potential for traffic delays. Motorists should use alternate routes if possible.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The county will post construction updates on the highway department website at www.crowwing.us/149/Current-Projects .

Visit the county’s website at www.crowwing.us or call the County Highway Department at 218-824-1110 for additional information or with any questions.

