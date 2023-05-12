99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

County Road 145 resurfacing project starts May 15

Construction will begin Monday with culvert repair at Hay Creek. Paving operations will follow and are scheduled to begin May 22, weather dependent.

Road construction sign, low angle view
Road construction sign, low angle view
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:00 PM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County entered into a contract with Anderson Brothers Construction for the resurfacing of County Road 145, near the city of Jenkins, from Veterans Street to County Highway 16.

Construction will begin Monday, May 15, with culvert repair at Hay Creek. Paving operations will follow and are scheduled to begin May 22, weather dependent. During construction, the road will remain open to traffic. For the safety of the workers and the traveling public, there will be lane closures and the potential for traffic delays. Motorists should use alternate routes if possible.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The county will post construction updates on the highway department website at www.crowwing.us/149/Current-Projects .

Visit the county’s website at www.crowwing.us or call the County Highway Department at 218-824-1110 for additional information or with any questions.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
BD-News General graph
Local
Luke Boran gains inaugural award
May 12, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Former Nisswa mayor sentenced to pay fine on misdemeanor charge
May 12, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Teachers who were honored as Educators of Excellence.
Local
Sourcewell celebrates area Educators of Excellence
May 12, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
051123-CO-weekly-reports-bear-trap.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Officers release bear caught in beaver trap
May 11, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
BD-News Events2.JPG
Business
Clow Stamping receives grants as part of $18.9 million expansion
May 12, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Suspect in drive-by shooting makes court appearance
May 11, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A banner sign announcing the Cuyuna Rock Club show
Community
Cuyuna Rock Club agate and mineral show set May 13-14 in Brainerd
May 11, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report