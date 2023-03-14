6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Court date in limbo for man accused of murder

Munger is charged with the murder of Lynnie Ann Loucks, who was found dead April 28 at a residence north of Brainerd.

CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
The Crow Wing County Judicial Center is off Laurel Street in Brainerd.
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
March 14, 2023 06:57 AM

BRAINERD — A Brainerd man accused of the murder of 43-year-old Lynnie Ann Loucks moves closer to trial as lawyers look for a trial date in Crow Wing County District Court.

Michael Lowell Munger, 53, is charged with murdering Loucks. She was found dead in April 2022 at a residence she shared with Munger on Smith Road, near Legionville Road, in Unorganized Territory north of Brainerd.

Mugshot
Michael Lowell Munger
Crow Wing County Jail / Contributed

Appearing March 1, before Judge Kristine DeMay, Munger and his public defender, Steven Bergeson, requested the trial move forward toward finalizing the submittable of evidence and scheduling a starting date.

Assistant Crow Wing County Attorney Janine LePage and Bergeson were unable to find a date that worked and were given the weekend to find a date.

According to court documents filed March 9, Munger’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 14 in Crow Wing County District Court. On March 13, Munger filed a demand for a speedy trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more

The demand requests the trial be commenced within 60 days of the filing of the request.

This request leaves a big unknown to Munger’s next court appearance, LePage said Monday, March 13, during an interview with the Dispatch.

Munger was arrested at the residence and arraigned April 29, 2022, on charges of second-degree murder with intent but without premeditation and second-degree murder without intent but while committing a felony in connection with Loucks’ death. In July 2022, a Crow Wing County grand jury indicted Munger with first-degree murder.

The first-degree murder charge carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
What To Read Next
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - March 14
March 14, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Two people sliding down snow covered hill.
Local
Snowy spring break
March 14, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Public Schools jpg.JPG
Local
Community invited to virtual school strategic plan listening sessions
March 13, 2023 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brainerd Floor Hockey against Maple Grove on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Riverside Elementary School in Brainerd.
Prep
Adapted Floor Hockey: Warriors hunt to reclaim state title
March 13, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Smith_Cole.jpg
Sports
Archibald, Smith contribute for NHL teams
March 13, 2023 04:59 PM
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - March 14
March 14, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Two,Woman's,Open,Hands,Making,A,Protection,Gesture,Isolated,On
Exclusive
Local
Crosslake child torture suspect has lengthy history with child protection
March 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins