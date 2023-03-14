Court date in limbo for man accused of murder

BRAINERD — A Brainerd man accused of the murder of 43-year-old Lynnie Ann Loucks moves closer to trial as lawyers look for a trial date in Crow Wing County District Court.

Michael Lowell Munger, 53, is charged with murdering Loucks. She was found dead in April 2022 at a residence she shared with Munger on Smith Road, near Legionville Road, in Unorganized Territory north of Brainerd.

Michael Lowell Munger Crow Wing County Jail / Contributed

Appearing March 1, before Judge Kristine DeMay, Munger and his public defender, Steven Bergeson, requested the trial move forward toward finalizing the submittable of evidence and scheduling a starting date.

Assistant Crow Wing County Attorney Janine LePage and Bergeson were unable to find a date that worked and were given the weekend to find a date.

According to court documents filed March 9, Munger’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 14 in Crow Wing County District Court. On March 13, Munger filed a demand for a speedy trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more







The demand requests the trial be commenced within 60 days of the filing of the request.

This request leaves a big unknown to Munger’s next court appearance, LePage said Monday, March 13, during an interview with the Dispatch.

Munger was arrested at the residence and arraigned April 29, 2022, on charges of second-degree murder with intent but without premeditation and second-degree murder without intent but while committing a felony in connection with Loucks’ death. In July 2022, a Crow Wing County grand jury indicted Munger with first-degree murder.

The first-degree murder charge carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .