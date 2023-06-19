COVID funds swell school district budget

BAXTER — The Brainerd School Board is looking at an excess of funds in a budget for the first time in years, but the numbers likely won’t last.

Marci Lord, director of business services for the district, told School Board members during their meeting June 12, there is a projected excess of just under $11.4 million in the district’s unassigned general fund for the 2023-24 school year, representing about 12.1% of the district’s yearly operating costs. That fund is essentially the district’s rainy day fund and can be used for anything without restriction.

These numbers are a change from last year’s budget revision in January, which showed a deficit of $625,558 in the unassigned general fund. Much of the change, Lord said, is due to an increase in the state’s general education formula, along with increases in special education and free and reduced funding.

The catch, however, is that about $2.7 million worth of support staff in the district is coming from COVID-19 relief funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, but those funds expire in September 2024.

“So we will need to have a plan before then on what we’re going to do,” Lord told board members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Changes in revenue

Changes to the district’s revenue for the upcoming school year include:

Read more





4% increase in general education formula.

Estimated decrease in enrollment of 140.

Increase of about $2.8 million in compensatory revenue, as the district’s population receiving free and reduced lunch increased from 31.6% to 45.4%.

Increase of about $2.7 million on cross-subsidy aid for special education services.

The decline in enrollment represents a significant change, as Lord said student counts are the district’s bread and butter.

Enrollment numbers are measured in average daily membership, a calculation used by the state to determine funding amounts. Average daily membership equates to the total number of students’ attendance days divided by the total number of school days in a year. That number for 2022-23 was 5,996, compared with the projection of 5,856 for 2023-24.

The decreased enrollment, Lord said, might not be solely attributed to students leaving the district but fewer incoming students.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Including Brainerd High School, Brainerd Learning Center, Lincoln Education Center and all senior programs throughout the district, 530 seniors left Brainerd Public Schools this past spring. As of last week, there were 408 incoming kindergartners for the 2023-24 year.

County data, Lord said, shows 757 births in Crow Wing County in 2009, compared with 638 births in 2019. Those numbers might not explain the entire decline, she said, but it’s one data point to look at.

Changes in expense

Expected changes to expenses in the budget include:

ADVERTISEMENT

Increase in salary of negotiated labor agreements and related benefits.

Increase in contracted transportation.

Increase in other post-employment benefits, or retirement benefits.

Net increase in staffing of approximately five full-time equivalents.

Revision

Lord will bring a first budget revision to the School Board in January, as there are still some unknowns in the budget.

Increased prices for utilities and employment contracts are expected but not yet known, and funding rates for free meals next year do not come out until July.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .