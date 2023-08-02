Crash in Bowlus traps Foley woman

LITTLE FALLS — A 28-year-old Foley woman was injured Monday, July 31, after her vehicle rolled over on Great River Road in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 11:24 p.m. in Two Rivers Township, southeast of Bowlus. According to the report, the vehicle lost control on Great River Road, south of 170th Avenue, causing it to roll and trapping the driver inside. The Bowlus Fire Department responded and assisted in freeing the woman from the vehicle.

The driver, Stephanie Sweeney, suffered unknown injuries and was transported to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital.

Assisting at the scene were the Royalton Police Department, Bowlus First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.