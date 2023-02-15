Crash injures 2 teens near Buckman

BUCKMAN — Two juveniles were injured Monday, Feb. 13, after the vehicle they were in collided with another vehicle on 93rd Street in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 2:32 p.m. west of Buckman. According to the report, the juveniles were traveling eastbound on 93rd Street when their vehicle struck another vehicle. The other vehicle failed to stop while it was crossing at 260th Avenue.

The 16-year-old juvenile, of Randall, and her 14-year-old male passenger, of Pierz, were transported to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries. The other driver, Brian Dukowitz Jr., 29, of Little Falls, suffered no reported injuries.

Assisting at the scene were the Pierz First Response Team, Pierz Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.