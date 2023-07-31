Crash injures 4

BRAINERD — Four Cass Lake residents were injured when their vehicle was involved in a collision Saturday afternoon, July 29, on Highway 34 in Hubbard County.

The crash was reported at 4:26 p.m. A Subaru Forester was traveling east on Highway 34 approaching County Road 25 west of Akeley. A Ford Focus was also traveling east on the highway and slowing to turn north onto the county road when the vehicles collided, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

The Subaru driver, a 17-year-old girl, was not named in the report and was not reported injured.

The Ford’s driver, Ronald J. Wakanabo, 68, and his passengers, Kayla L. Wakanabo, 37, Lucille M. Wakanabo, 92, and Vern R. Wakanabo, 70, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Ronald and Kayla Wakanabo were treated at Essentia Health in Park Rapids.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

