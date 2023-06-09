99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crash injures Eveleth man after vehicle, stopped for ducks on the road, was rear-ended

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 12:22 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in Little Falls.

car crash illustration
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:29 PM

LITTLE FALLS — A 42-year-old Eveleth man was injured Thursday, June 8, after the vehicle he was riding in was rear-ended on Highway 10 in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 12:22 p.m. in Little Falls. According to the report, a 2019 Dodge Caravan was westbound on the highway, stopping near Highway 27 for some ducks in the road when it was rear-ended by a 2004 Ford F150.

A passenger in the Dodge, Seth Joseph Mcmurtrey, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. The driver of the Dodge, Sydney Marie Rentz, 22, of Bemidji, and the Ford driver Penny Lynn Cole, 20, of Pierz, suffered no reported injuries.

The state patrol reported the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance.

