6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crash injures Fort Ripley driver

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 4:35 p.m. Friday, March 10, in Crow Wing Township, south of Baxter.

car crash illustration
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
March 13, 2023 02:59 PM

BAXTER — A 25-year-old Fort Ripley man was injured Friday, March 10, after his vehicle was T-boned on Highway 371 in Crow Wing County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, which was reported at 4:35 p.m. in Crow Wing Township, south of Baxter. According to the report, a 2014 Infiniti Q70 was crossing the highway at 50th Avenue when a northbound 2018 Lexus RX T-boned the Infiniti at the intersection.

The driver of the Infiniti, Jordan Jesse Jarmuzek, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. Lexus driver Tate Joseph Sherman, 28, of Becker, suffered no reported injuries.

The state patrol reported the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the Brainerd Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more
WestromTorrey.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota State Sen. Torrey Westrom involved in snowmobile crash near Alexandria
He escaped serious injury after being thrown clear of the snowmobile. A 13-year-old boy was driving.
March 12, 2023 09:12 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Racine - Mower County map.png
Minnesota
2 people killed in Highway 63 crash in southeastern Minnesota
The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. Thursday, when snow fell in the area
March 10, 2023 10:16 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
ambulance.jpg
Minnesota
NE Minnesota woman dies in snowmobile crash Saturday
52-year-old Hermantown woman was riding on the North Shore State Trail
March 08, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Snowmobile with no driver crashes into home
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 11:45 p.m. Thursday, March 2, on the 300 block of Main Street Northeast in Menahga.
March 07, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
FSA Fatal crash accident
Local
East Gull Lake couple die in North Carolina crash
The North Carolina State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 2:06 p.m. Friday, March 3, in Anderson Creek Township, north of Fayetteville, North Carolina.
March 07, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
fns-brief.jpg
National
Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio; railroad says no toxins aboard
The accident follows the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in East Palestine, Ohio. The East Palestine derailment sent millions of pounds of toxic chemicals into the environment.
March 05, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  Brad Brooks / Reuters
FSA snowmobile accident
Minnesota
Man dead after snowmobile crashes into trail groomer in Grand Rapids
The male snowmobile driver was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday
March 03, 2023 12:36 PM
 · 
By  Bemidji Pioneer staff reports
3069517+fatal-crash0.jpg
Minnesota
Man killed in west-central Minnesota rollover crash
Dean Nathaniel Christopherson, 54, of Silver Lake, died after his vehicle rolled over on Minnesota Highway 7 in Hale Township on Sunday.
February 27, 2023 09:44 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
4051677+0306_snowmobile-crash.jpg
Local
Snowmobile crash injures Buffalo woman
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 4:24 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in Ideal Township, northwest of Jenkins.
February 27, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
2600344+0612_state-patrol.jpg
Local
Rollover injures Aitkin woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 7:36 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in Morrison Township, north of Aitkin.
February 27, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Prolonged snowstorm has residents digging out -- again
March 13, 2023 11:38 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Child's drawing of snow, trees and a vehicle
Local
Weather Drawing: More snow
March 13, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Anna Slaughter
Snowy St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Brainerd.
Local
Prolonged snowstorm has residents digging out — again
March 13, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A little boy pushes a toy lawnmower through a path with high snowbanks on either side.
Local
Snow removal helpers
March 13, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Knowledge Bowl - BHS 2023
Local
Local students heading to state Knowledge Bowl competition
March 12, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Eli Lapsoky
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Patriots into semis with lopsided win over Pillager
March 12, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Two,Woman's,Open,Hands,Making,A,Protection,Gesture,Isolated,On
Exclusive
Local
Crosslake child torture suspect has lengthy history with child protection
March 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins