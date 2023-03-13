Crash injures Fort Ripley driver

BAXTER — A 25-year-old Fort Ripley man was injured Friday, March 10, after his vehicle was T-boned on Highway 371 in Crow Wing County.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, which was reported at 4:35 p.m. in Crow Wing Township, south of Baxter. According to the report, a 2014 Infiniti Q70 was crossing the highway at 50th Avenue when a northbound 2018 Lexus RX T-boned the Infiniti at the intersection.
The driver of the Infiniti, Jordan Jesse Jarmuzek, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. Lexus driver Tate Joseph Sherman, 28, of Becker, suffered no reported injuries.
The state patrol reported the road was dry at the time of the crash.
Assisting at the scene were the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the Brainerd Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.