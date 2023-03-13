Crash injures Fort Ripley driver

BAXTER — A 25-year-old Fort Ripley man was injured Friday, March 10, after his vehicle was T-boned on Highway 371 in Crow Wing County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, which was reported at 4:35 p.m. in Crow Wing Township, south of Baxter. According to the report, a 2014 Infiniti Q70 was crossing the highway at 50th Avenue when a northbound 2018 Lexus RX T-boned the Infiniti at the intersection.

The driver of the Infiniti, Jordan Jesse Jarmuzek, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. Lexus driver Tate Joseph Sherman, 28, of Becker, suffered no reported injuries.

The state patrol reported the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the Brainerd Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.