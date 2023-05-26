99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crash injures Little Falls woman

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 5:23 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in Bellevue Township, north of Royalton.

Morrison County sheriff's squad car
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:05 PM

LITTLE FALLS — A 67-year-old Little Falls woman was injured Thursday, May 25, in a two-vehicle collision on 170th Avenue in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 5:23 p.m. in Bellevue Township, north of Royalton. According to the report, the driver of one vehicle, Brenda McWilliams failed to yield at the intersection of 93rd Street and 170th Avenue and collided with another vehicle.

McWilliams was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The other vehicle was driven by a 15-year-old Royalton boy, who suffered no reported injuries, the sheriff’s office reported.

Assisting at the scene were the Minnesota State Patrol, Royalton Police Department, Royalton Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

By Dispatch staff report

