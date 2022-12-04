Crash injures Pierz woman

LITTLE FALLS — A 41-year-old Pierz woman was injured Thursday, Dec. 1, after her vehicle left the roadway on Highway 25 in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 7:13 a.m. in Platte Township, west of Harding. According to the report, a 2018 Nissan Rogue was northbound on the highway when it left the roadway and entered the east ditch, striking several trees.

The driver of the Nissan, Nicole Mary Johnson, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.

The state patrol reported the road was dry at the time.

Assisting at the scene were the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.