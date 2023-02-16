99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Crash near Riverton injures man

Ray Eldon Yant, 76, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

By Dispatch staff report
February 16, 2023 03:18 PM

IRONDALE TOWNSHIP — A 76-year-old man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday, Feb. 16, in Irondale Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at 11:22 a.m. Donna Christine Hartung, 71, was eastbound in her 2008 Ford Focus on Highway 210 east of Riverton when a Honda CRV, driven by 76-year-old Ray Eldon Yant, entered Highway 210 from County Highway 12 in front of Hartung. Hartung’s Focus struck the Honda on the driverside.

Yant was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Neither Hartung nor Yant’s passenger, 73-year-old Connie Yant, were injured.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

By Dispatch staff report
