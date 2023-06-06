Crash shuts down part of Highway 371 Friday

NISSWA — A 39-year-old Deerwood woman was injured Friday, June 2, after the vehicle she was riding in struck a semitrailer on Highway 371 in Crow Wing County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 4:57 p.m. in Nisswa. According to the report, a 2007 International semitrailer was attempting to make a southbound turn onto Highway 371 from Nashway Road when a northbound 2017 Ford F150 struck the semitrailer

A passenger in the Ford, Lacey Danielle Christenson, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital. The driver of the Ford, Mikael John Christenson, 39, of Deerwood, and the driver of the semitrailer Andrew Lonny Mikel Robben, 33, Staples, suffered no reported injuries.

A Nisswa Police Department Facebook post said the road remained closed until around 6:22 p.m. Friday.

The state patrol reported the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Minnesota State Patrol, Nisswa Fire Department, North Memorial Health Ambulance and Air Care and the Pequot Lakes Police Department.