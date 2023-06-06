99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crash shuts down part of Highway 371 Friday

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash occurred on Highway 371 near Nashway Road around 4:55 p.m. Friday, June 2.

A crash on the highway with a medical helicopter ambulance on the roadway.
Highway 371 near Nashway Road in Nisswa was closed briefly for a vehicle crash Friday, June 2, in Crow Wing County.
Contributed / Nisswa Police Department
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Today at 7:04 PM

NISSWA — A 39-year-old Deerwood woman was injured Friday, June 2, after the vehicle she was riding in struck a semitrailer on Highway 371 in Crow Wing County.

A crash on the highway with a tow truck.
1/3: Highway 371 near Nashway Road in Nisswa was closed briefly for a vehicle crash Friday, June 2, in Crow Wing County.
A crash on the highway with a helicopter on the roadway.
2/3: Highway 371 near Nashway Road in Nisswa was closed briefly for a vehicle crash Friday, June 2, in Crow Wing County.
A crash on the highway.
3/3: Highway 371 near Nashway Road in Nisswa was closed briefly for a vehicle crash Friday, June 2, in Crow Wing County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 4:57 p.m. in Nisswa. According to the report, a 2007 International semitrailer was attempting to make a southbound turn onto Highway 371 from Nashway Road when a northbound 2017 Ford F150 struck the semitrailer

A passenger in the Ford, Lacey Danielle Christenson, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital. The driver of the Ford, Mikael John Christenson, 39, of Deerwood, and the driver of the semitrailer Andrew Lonny Mikel Robben, 33, Staples, suffered no reported injuries.

A Nisswa Police Department Facebook post said the road remained closed until around 6:22 p.m. Friday.

The state patrol reported the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Minnesota State Patrol, Nisswa Fire Department, North Memorial Health Ambulance and Air Care and the Pequot Lakes Police Department.

Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
