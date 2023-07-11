Criminal charges possible Wednesday in Fort Ripley hit-and-run death

FORT RIPLEY — The 47-year-old husband of the woman whose body was found on a road June 25 in Fort Ripley Township has been arrested in connection with her death and is expected to be arraigned on criminal charges Wednesday, July 12.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported Tony James McClelland was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, on probable cause for felony second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of his wife, Angela Marie McClelland, 49.

Tony McClelland was arrested at the Fort Ripley home he shared with Angela McClelland, Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang said.

Klang said Tony McClelland was arrested at the residence without incident.

“He did appear to be surprised though,” Klang said.

Angela McClelland’s body was found near the intersection of Legend Road and Killian Road west of Highway 371 after the sheriff’s office received a report at 5:41 a.m. June 25 of a body lying in the roadway. Investigators from Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota State Patrol believed McClelland was a victim of hit and run and began developing leads and worked throughout the last two weeks following up on interviews and gathering pieces of evidence leading to Tony McClelland’s arrest, the sheriff’s office reported.

Klang also said his office received several tips from the public, which was helpful.

Klang declined to discuss the events that led to Angela McClelland’s death as investigators Tuesday morning were still working on putting information together to present to the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office.

“There’s a lot of integral parts to this investigation and some of that stuff takes time to get it back from processing,” Klang said. “We had multiple people working on it, and we had to bring that together to paint the picture of what happened, what led up to it.”

Tony McClelland is being held in the Crow Wing County Jail pending formal charges from the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office. Klang said he expects Tony McClelland to be arraigned Wednesday on the criminal charges.

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.