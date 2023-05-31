99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
CRMC to host open house at new Crosby clinic June 1

The public is invited to tour the facility from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

Rendering of the Crosby Super One Foods and CRMC Crosby clinic
The Hometown Healthcare Open House will feature tours of the clinic’s exam and procedure rooms, laboratory, X-ray room, and wellness center. Physicians and other providers will be available to answer questions and nurses will offer wellness screenings.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:31 PM

CROSBY — The public is invited to tour Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s new Super One Clinic and Pharmacy in Crosby from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

The Hometown Healthcare Open House will feature tours of the clinic’s exam and procedure rooms, laboratory, X-ray room, and wellness center. Physicians and other providers will be available to answer questions and nurses will offer wellness screenings. Cuyuna Lakes appetizers and beverages will be served, children’s activities including a bouncy house and facepainting will be available, and door prizes awarded.

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center reported in 2022 it expanded its services to better serve the medical needs of the Cuyuna Lakes and improve access to quality health care by opening the clinic, pharmacy, and wellness education center in the new Super One grocery store at the intersection of Highway 210 and County Road 31.

The clinic serves adults and children with non-emergency medical needs including ailments such as upper respiratory infection, strep, ear complaints, mild asthma, flu, and urinary tract infection as well as minor injuries such as cuts, burns and sprains. Immunizations and sports physicals are also available. Care is provided by family physicians and other health care providers. Patients can schedule an appointment in advance or walk-in for care.

The pharmacy offers a drive-thru service. A pharmacist is always available to answer medication questions.

The clinic and pharmacy are located next to the Super One Grocery Store at the intersection of Highway 210 and County Road 31 in Crosby.

By Dispatch staff report
