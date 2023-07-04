Crosby kicks off Fourth of July celebrations with parade

CROSBY — Under a light rain, Crosby's Fourth of July parade kicked off as scheduled at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in Ironton. Following the parade live music, entertainment and other activities were scheduled at Crosby Memorial Park.

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

I was raised on a farm in western Minnesota where I participated in 4-H, high school sports, and everything that farm kids do for fun after chores. Graduated from Ridgewater Community College with an AA degree and my first taste of newspapering. I worked a summer on the Ortonville Independent as a reporter and photographer.