Crosby kicks off Fourth of July celebrations with parade

Crosby-Ironton's Fourth of July parade kicked off in the midst of light rain at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4.

Crosby-Ironton July 4th Parade
A little rain did not hamper the Crosby-Ironton July 4th Parade Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Steven L. Kohls
By Steven L. Kohls
Today at 5:30 PM

CROSBY — Under a light rain, Crosby's Fourth of July parade kicked off as scheduled at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in Ironton. Following the parade live music, entertainment and other activities were scheduled at Crosby Memorial Park.

Steven L. Kohls
By Steven L. Kohls
I was raised on a farm in western Minnesota where I participated in 4-H, high school sports, and everything that farm kids do for fun after chores. Graduated from Ridgewater Community College with an AA degree and my first taste of newspapering. I worked a summer on the Ortonville Independent as a reporter and photographer.
