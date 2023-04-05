50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Crosslake City Council meeting canceled

Meeting was 5 p.m. Thursday, April 6.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:52 PM

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake City Council canceled the special meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, April 6.

