Crosslake City Council meeting planned for March 20

The meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake City Council will meet 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, in City Hall for the purpose of reviewing the Short-Term Rental Ordinance.

By Dispatch staff report
