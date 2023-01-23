Crosslake City Council meetings planned

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake City Council will have a special meeting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at City Hall for the purpose of reviewing the requests for proposals for legal services, cleaning and services and labor/employment legal services before they are published.

The council will then meet in closed session for the purpose of discussing labor negotiations at 1 p.m.

Council member Sandy Farder will attend the meetings via Zoom because she will be out of town.