Crosslake City Council meetings planned

The meetings are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

By Dispatch staff report
January 23, 2023 04:57 AM
CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake City Council will have a special meeting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at City Hall for the purpose of reviewing the requests for proposals for legal services, cleaning and services and labor/employment legal services before they are published.

The council will then meet in closed session for the purpose of discussing labor negotiations at 1 p.m.

Council member Sandy Farder will attend the meetings via Zoom because she will be out of town.

