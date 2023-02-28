99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Crosslake City Council, Public Safety Commission to meet

The meetings will be at City Hall.

A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 28, 2023 09:29 AM

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake City Council will meet 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, in City Hall for the purpose of reviewing the request for proposals for labor and employment legal services that were submitted for consideration.

The Public Safety Commission rescheduled its meeting from Wednesday, March 1, to 11 a.m. March 8, at City Hall.

