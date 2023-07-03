Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crosslake City Council to have special meeting

The meeting will be July 6.

A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake City Council will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, in City Hall to discuss duties and wages of the fire chief.

By Dispatch staff report
