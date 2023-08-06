Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crosslake City Council to have special meeting Aug. 9

The meeting will be 9 a.m.

News is highlighted as word on keyboard
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:32 PM

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake City Council will have a special meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at City Hall, to consider hiring a police department administrative assistant.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
