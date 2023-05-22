99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crosslake City Council to have workshop May 24

The workshop will begin at 5 p.m.

A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:31 PM

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake City Council will have a workshop at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at City Hall.

Read more

The meeting’s purpose is to review grade adjustment to the Boller property on County Highway 66, and discuss the following topics: parking, future land purchases, ethics issues, side by side for the police department and the fire chief’s salary.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Honeybee hovers of a flowering crab blossom
Local
Bee on blossoms
May 22, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Motorcyclist injured after hitting deer
May 22, 2023 03:18 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3193164+minnesota-state-patrol.jpg
Local
2 injured in Mille Lacs County crash
May 22, 2023 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Cars racing, dust in the air, sunset turning everything golden.
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Hageman grabs 2nd win from the back row
May 22, 2023 02:42 PM
baseball.jpg
Sports
Amateur Baseball: Buckman and Nisswa each grab 2 wins
May 22, 2023 03:32 PM
3193164+minnesota-state-patrol.jpg
Local
2 injured in Mille Lacs County crash
May 22, 2023 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Mark-Miller-City-Council.png
Local
Breezy Point man sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for stock scheme
May 21, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report