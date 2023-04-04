50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crosslake City Council to meet April 6

The meeting will be 6:30 p.m.

A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:53 AM

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake City Council will have a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at City Hall, for the purpose of discussing short-term rental regulations in Crosslake.

Read more

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Snow emergency illustration for Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd declares snow emergency, plowing to begin early Wednesday
April 04, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - April 4, 2023
April 04, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
Creekside Community
Local
Otto Bremer Trust awards grant to housing nonprofit
April 04, 2023 09:49 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040423-itasca-state-park-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Mark your calendar! 2023 Free Park Days announced for Minnesota state parks, recreation areas
April 04, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
A movie poster for “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ movie breathes new life into board game
April 04, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Bainerd High School track and field athletes run in a narrow patch of plowed field.
Local
Snow Track
April 03, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
north-central-mn-in-custody.jpg
News
In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails
March 09, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr