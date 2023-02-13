99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crosslake City Council to meet Feb. 15

The meeting will be 2 p.m.

A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 13, 2023 04:43 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake City Council will have a special meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in City Hall for the purpose of reviewing the RFPs for legal services and cleaning services that were submitted for consideration.

Read more
1009post-office-boxes.jpg
Local
United States Postal Service to host local job fairs
Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a criminal background investigation and they must be available to work weekends and holidays.
February 12, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Local
Benefit planned for Cole Carlson
February 10, 2023 11:00 AM
Local
Annual Bluebird Expo coming in April to Little Falls
February 09, 2023 04:57 AM
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for Feb. 8
February 08, 2023 02:27 PM
Local
Gabriel’s Home to host Valentine’s event
February 08, 2023 05:27 AM
020723-ojibwe-language-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Unlimited Learning event in Crosby to highlight effort to revitalize Ojibwe language
February 07, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
BrainerdDispatchNews.JPG
Local
Revitalizing the Ojibwe Language event planned for Feb. 13
February 05, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A woman stands in a soil health tunnel exhibit.
Local
17th annual Back to Basics sustainable living event Feb. 11
February 04, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
live Music.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Live Music — Feb. 1
February 01, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Related Topics: CROSSLAKE CITY COUNCILCROSSLAKEUPCOMING MEETINGSTHINGS TO DO
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck sits in the garage
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to multiple calls
Firefighters responded to fire alarms at Riverside Elementary School, Fleet Farm, Barbeau Road and Northern Lights Apartments.
February 13, 2023 06:13 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
FSA snowmobile accident
Local
Teen suffers injuries after leg is caught in snowmobile track
The victim, whose name was not released, was airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Her condition is unknown at this time.
February 13, 2023 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Multiple inmates treated after overdosing at Morrison County Jail
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, reported at 6:57 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Morrison County Jail.
February 13, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to NDSU fall 2022 dean’s list
These North Dakota State University students recognized for academic performance
February 13, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch