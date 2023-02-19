99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Crosslake City Council to have 2 meetings

The meetings will be at City Hall.

A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 19, 2023 05:55 PM

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake City Council will have a special meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at City Hall for the purpose of approving a letter and resolution of support for the National Loon Center.

The Council will also meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall in closed session for the purpose of discussing labor negotiations.

