Crosslake Community Center hosts free boat expeditions for junior loon biologists

CROSSLAKE—The Junior Loon Biologist program had its second ever outing on Tuesday, June 27, to teach kids about loon preservation while identifying the birds themselves on Rush Lake.

Crosslake Community Center and the National Loon Center partnered to bring the program to elementary-aged kids in the area. Loon experts and biologists accompany the kids while they tour Cross Lake and the Whitefish Chain of Lakes and help record real data on loons aboard the center’s floating classroom, a pontoon christened the StewardShip.

Jonah and Sarah Ramirez board the National Loon Center's pontoon classroom with help from Mike Pluimer, June 27, 2023. Pluimer works for the National Loon Center and drives the boat for the Junior Loon Biologist outings. Hannah Ward / Brainerd Dispatch

The Minnesota Legislature allocated $2.5 million from this year’s bonding bill to the city of Crosslake to support the construction of the National Loon Center’s research and educational facility. The estimated total project cost is $18 million.

So far, only one kid, Jonah, has shown up for the program’s two sessions. There has been email interest in the program, according to Sarah Ramirez, who guides the experience, and she expected a few more attendees Tuesday, but no one else was there for dropoff at 7:30 a.m. There are more opportunities to take part this summer.

There’s a running list of different birds they see on the water, and kids receive an exploration journal with space to sketch the animals they see. The packets also include informative mazes, crossword puzzles, and a bingo page for what they may see on the lake, like kayaks and muskrats.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If kids aren’t having fun out here, they can still learn,” Ramirez said.

Jonah, left, Sarah Ramirez and Catherine McGoldrick watch for loons from the National Loon Center's pontoon classroom, June 27, 2023. Hannah Ward / Brainerd Dispatch

Ramirez started at the community center this year and is currently doing remote research with the Teton Raptor Center, based in Wyoming. Her job began with taking kids birdwatching on trail walks and evolved into guiding the kids for the Junior Loon Biologist program.

On the boat, kids can see loon nests from a safe distance and help identify if a nest has failed or been successful. Two chicks were seen on Tuesday’s trip on Rush Lake, signaling at least one success.

“We always do two visits to make sure a nest has failed,” Ramirez said.

Boat wakes and natural predators disturbing nests are some of the biggest reasons loon chicks don’t hatch successfully, according to Catherine McGoldrick, a member of the Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society. Raccoons, foxes, snapping turtles and bald eagles all prey on loons.

Catherine McGoldrick, left, and Sarah Ramirez use binoculars to see loons on Rush Lake, June 27, 2023. Hannah Ward / Brainerd Dispatch

One of the biggest problems facing loons is lead in the water. Lead sinkers can blend in with the pebbles loons ingest to help digestion.

Groups like Get the Lead Out, an educational program through the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, spread awareness of how dangerous lead is to Minnesota’s waterfowl, like loons. Six states have banned lead sinkers as of 2023.

“It takes just one lead sinker to kill a loon,” McGoldrick said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several eagles flew overhead during Tuesday’s trip, and the loons responded swiftly with their classic call. When they see predators, like the bald eagle, they warn other loons in the area, McGoldrick said.

“The call can also be a long-range contact call to find their mate,” said Mike Pluimer, who works at the National Loon Center.

Mike Pluimer shows Jonah the National Loon Center's underwater camera, June 27, 2023. Hannah Ward / Brainerd Dispatch

Trips on the StewardShip also include seeing the water from a fish’s-eye view with an underwater camera donated by Aqua-Vu. Loons tend to avoid the boat, Pluimer said, but during one trip, a loon swam right up by the boat and dove underwater in view of the camera.

“Every kid has heard loons, but to show them loons … it’s pretty fun,” Ramirez said.

The two loon chicks seen from the boat were about the same size, which is a hopeful sign for their continued survival. Sometimes, loon chicks hatch up to 48 hours apart, and the parents leave the smaller chick to die, according to McGoldrick.

“If you can beat out your siblings in the nest, you stand a chance in the future,” she said. “It’s a rough childhood.”

Loons incubate their eggs for 28 days, and they take turns on the nest. It’s about 50/50 for the parents; they spend an equal amount of time on the lake and the nest, Pluimer said.

Ramirez and McGoldrick encouraged Jonah to try identifying the sex of the chicks’ parents. The males have larger heads but are otherwise mostly indistinguishable, McGoldrick said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“See how hard they are to see? That’s why it’s important to watch where you’re going on a boat,” McGoldrick said after Jonah lost sight of the chicks.

Loon chicks are especially vulnerable because they don’t return to the nest after hatching, and for two weeks, their feathers are too fluffy for them to dive to safety. They can follow their parents instead of hatching blind and being nest-bound, but it leaves them more exposed to predators.

“All wildlife is that kind of tradeoff,” Ramirez said.

Read More by Hannah Ward





Juveniles must learn to fly before the ice comes to Minnesota. Fully grown loons leave in September, a month earlier than their young, leaving them to find their own way to the Gulf of Mexico.

It’s good for kids to have time away from electronics and see nature and engage with it, McGoldrick said.

Crosslake became a bird city in 2019. Bird City Minnesota is a program modeled off similar initiatives in other states wherein a city is recognized for taking steps for preservation and establishing an International Migratory Bird Day.

Free tickets for the Junior Loon Biologist program are available at nationallooncenter.org/the-stewardship/ . Parents are welcome to come along but must register separately from their child because space is limited.

The National Loons Center also hosts tours aboard the StewardShip on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. with registration available at nationallooncenter.org/the-stewardship/ .

ADVERTISEMENT

Hannah Ward can be reached at hannah.ward@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5851.