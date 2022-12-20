Crosslake firefighters respond to garage fire

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake Fire Department responded to a building fire at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, on the 17000 block of County Highway 36 in Crow Wing County.

Crosslake Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller said the resident found smoke coming from a living area above the garage on the property and attempted to extinguish it with water and a fire extinguisher, but was overcome with smoke and exited the building.

Firefighters were on the scene for about three and a half hours in subzero weather with an even colder wind chill. Lohmiller said no injuries were reported. The building is considered to be a loss.

Assisting at the scene were the Ideal Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.