Crosslake Fireworks 2023 klick! Gallery

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 6:54 PM
Fireworks in the sky, reflecting in the lake. Boats everywhere in the water to watch the fireworks.
Crosslake Fireworks 4 070523.jpg
People watch the 53rd annual Celebrate America fireworks show in Crosslake on Saturday, July 1, 2023, with fireworks being launched from Sand Island on Cross Lake.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Crosslake Fireworks 1 070523.jpg
People watch the 53rd annual Celebrate America fireworks show in Crosslake on Saturday, July 1, 2023, with fireworks being launched from Sand Island on Cross Lake.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Crosslake Fireworks 3 070523.jpg
People watch the 53rd annual Celebrate America fireworks show in Crosslake on Saturday, July 1, 2023, with fireworks being launched from Sand Island on Cross Lake.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Crosslake Fireworks 2 070523.jpg
People watch the 53rd annual Celebrate America fireworks show in Crosslake on Saturday, July 1, 2023, with fireworks being launched from Sand Island on Cross Lake.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Crosslake Fireworks 5 070523.jpg
People watch the 53rd annual Celebrate America fireworks show in Crosslake on Saturday, July 1, 2023, with fireworks being launched from Sand Island on Cross Lake.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
