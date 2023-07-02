Crosslake Fireworks 2023 klick! Gallery

People watch the 53rd annual Celebrate America fireworks show in Crosslake on Saturday, July 1, 2023, with fireworks being launched from Sand Island on Cross Lake.

People watch the 53rd annual Celebrate America fireworks show in Crosslake on Saturday, July 1, 2023, with fireworks being launched from Sand Island on Cross Lake.

People watch the 53rd annual Celebrate America fireworks show in Crosslake on Saturday, July 1, 2023, with fireworks being launched from Sand Island on Cross Lake.

People watch the 53rd annual Celebrate America fireworks show in Crosslake on Saturday, July 1, 2023, with fireworks being launched from Sand Island on Cross Lake.

People watch the 53rd annual Celebrate America fireworks show in Crosslake on Saturday, July 1, 2023, with fireworks being launched from Sand Island on Cross Lake.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.