Crosslake man charged with aiding torture suspect appears in court

BRAINERD — The Crosslake man accused of helping his wife evade arrest on child torture charges is now represented by an attorney.

Christopher Martin Badowicz, 37, appeared Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Crow Wing County District, alongside Attorney Rich Kenly. Badowicz faces a felony after he allegedly lied to law enforcement about Jorden Nicole Borders’ whereabouts when they sought to arrest her on the charges.

Christopher Martin Badowicz Contributed / Crow Wing County Jail

Appearing via Zoom, Kenly asked Assistant Crow Wing County Attorney Janine LePage and Senior Judge Elizabeth Cutter for time to review the evidence in the case. Cutter accepted the request with no objections from the state.

Moving forward, Badowicz’s case was assigned to Crow Wing County Judge Kristine DeMay. Badowicz is due back in court Feb. 16, 2023.

Badowicz’s charge

According to the criminal complaint filed against Badowicz, on the evening of Nov. 23 law enforcement officers attempted to locate Borders, who shares a residence with Badowicz in Crosslake. After dark, an officer made his way through the woods behind the residence and allegedly observed Borders and Badowicz sitting together in the living room.

With Borders identified, officers responded to the home. The responding officers noted security cameras pointed down the driveway as they were walking up to the house.

The officer behind the house reported he saw both people stand inside and witnessed Borders run into a bedroom as Badowicz exited the home and met officers in the driveway.

After detaining Badowicz outside the house, officers told him they had a warrant for Borders’ arrest, the complaint stated. Badowicz told officers Borders was not there. He also told officers the police were at the house multiple times already, which confirmed he was aware law enforcement officers were seeking Borders.

The officer behind the house approached the window of the room Borders ran to and told her she was seen and to come out. Borders came to the front door, where she was met by Crow Wing County deputies and taken into custody.

Jorden Nicole Borders. Contributed

Borders’ charges

Borders was charged Nov. 21 with three serious felony counts of child torture and three felony counts of stalking following a child maltreatment investigation beginning in May by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation revealed Borders allegedly tortured her three young children through actions like withdrawing blood, forcing them to wear casts and neck braces despite not having injuries and inflicting frequent physical abuse as punishment.

Borders and Badowicz, who is the father of the youngest two children, agreed to terminate their parental rights in a court hearing Friday.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer