News Local

Crosslake officer finds male stabbed multiple times; suspect is in custody

Victim was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center. The suspect is in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Crosslake Police Logo
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — A male appeared to be stabbed numerous times in Crosslake early Monday morning, July 3, and a suspect is in custody.

The Crosslake Police Department responded to the scene at 3:41 a.m. Monday after reports of a male who fell and was bleeding on the 15000 block of Birch Narrows Road.

The responding officer found the male, who appeared to be the victim of stab wounds. The officer administered medical care, and the victim was transported by ambulance to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby and later flown to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

The victim’s condition was unknown late Monday afternoon, according to the Crosslake Police Department.

A suspect was arrested Monday on first- and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, Crosslake Police Chief Erik Lee said in a news release.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Crow Wing County Jail.

The Crosslake Fire Department, North Memorial Health Ambulance, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and Nisswa Police Department K-9 assisted at the scene.

