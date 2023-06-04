99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crosslake Public Safety Commission meeting rescheduled

The meeting will be June 7.

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:17 PM

CROSSLAKE — The Public Safety Commission has rescheduled its monthly meeting for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Crosslake Police Department.

By Dispatch staff report
