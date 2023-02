Crosslake Winterfest 2023 klick! Gallery

Liz Meschke and daughter Sage Larson check out a loon carved from snow Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, during Crosslake Winterfest. The sculpture, made by Josh Porter of Merrifield, took an estimated 30 hours to complete.

Andrea Bebel, left, her 14-year old dog Buster and Myra Van Buskirk check out a loon carved from snow Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, during Crosslake Winterfest. The sculpture, made by Josh Porter of Merrifield, took an estimated 30 hours to complete.

