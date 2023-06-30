Crow Wing County approves zoning change for Clow Stamping

BRAINERD — Clow Stamping sought to move land across the highway from the manufacturing plant to residential zoning.

The land in question covers about 12 acres. It is on the other side of County Highway 3, across from the manufacturing plant . Clow Stamping requested the change to move the land currently zoned commercial/heavy industrial to rural residential 5, meaning it can be divided into 5 acre lots. The issue was before the Crow Wing County Board meeting Tuesday, June 27, in a more unusual request to change the zoning from a more intense use to less intense. Typically, the requests before the board are to move to greater density and more intense use in rezoning.

Crow Wing County Commissioners listen to Chris Pence, environmental services manager, at the board meeting Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in the board room in the historic courthouse in Brainerd. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

The land is also between water bodies, Bass Lake and Lake Edward. In the area to the north is commercial with shoreland zoning, to the south is rural residential zoning with shoreland, to the east is shoreland with rural residential lots of 2.5 acres and west is commercial land with shoreland.

The land is in Lake Edward Township. The county’s Planning Commission and county staff recommended approval of the change. The Lake Edward Town Board was opposed and recommended denial of the request. Board Chair Rosemary Franzen said she attended the meeting where the township discussed the change and the town board thought it was the appropriate place to have commercial zoning so they wanted it to stay commercial.

Chris Pence, county environmental services manager, said the change would open the area up for housing, noting there is plenty of residential around it. If the land may have been adjacent to Clow Stamping instead of across the street, Pence said there may have been a different opinion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the Planning Commission felt like if this became more of an industrial use that would maybe cause some issues with potential residential uses in that neighborhood,” Pence said.

Commissioner Paul Koering said he was assuming Clow Stamping decided it didn’t need that land for expansion in making the request and thought this would be the best use for it. Pence said there are no specifics on what Clow Stamping plans, just that the land will be for residential use.

“I would think that going from a very heavy industrial down to something less restrictive, I don’t know, for that area with — you’ve got two bodies of water there — I think kind of makes sense to me,” Koering said.

The board agreed and voted unanimously in favor of the zoning change to residential.

Read more









In other business, the County Board:

Noted new hires included: Nicholas Franzen, maintenance technician; Sonya Koenig, legal assistant; Maggie Chapin, social worker; William Rickmeyer, property assessor in training; Michelle Bourassa, Starr Jarvis, Kjersti Golden, Jennifer Schuety, registered nurses for the jail; Courtney Jones and Nathan Eastwood, health technicians for the jail; Betsy Kuta, health technician part time for the jail; Tiffany Smith, senior technical specialist for the jail.

Promotions included Travis Svoboda, assistant veteran service officer, after the resignation of Brianna Lauer. Departures included Cameron Behm, probation agent, and Brittany Dolen, social worker.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Approved a joint powers agreement with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for work with the Minnesota Anti-Heroin Task Force program. The BCA will provide overtime reimbursement to the sheriff’s office for investigations related to distribution of heroin or unlawful distribution of prescription opioids or any opioid-related overdose death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approved temporary on sale liquor licenses for Brainerd American Legion Post 255 for the sale of liquor at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, Aug. 1-3. And approved the same for the Veterans of Foreign Wars for Aug. 4-5.

Approved exempt gambling permits for the Mission Township Firefighters Relief Association Aug. 26 at Mission Town Hall and for the Crow Wing County Fair Association for Aug. 1-5 at the fairgrounds. An off-site gambling permit was approved for the Brainerd American Legion Post 255 for a July 9 event at Lakes Area BMX.

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter @DispatchBizBuzz.